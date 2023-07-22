Lionel Messi debuts at Inter Miami and the networks left these unmissable memes

Lionel Messithe Argentine star, makes his debut this Friday in his new team, Inter Miamiin a match against Cruz Azul from Mexico, and as expected, the first images of the 10 in the stadium generated dozens of memes on social networks.

Many of the posts criticized with irony that the captain of the National Team was not from the start against the Mexican team. Others, on the other hand, focused on question the level shown by the whole of Floridacon Gerardo “Tata” Martino as technical director.

In addition, users, with the humor and ingenuity that usually characterizes them, They asked for Sergio Busquets to leave the field of playthe Spanish midfielder and one of Rosario’s best partners when they both shared a team in Barcelona.

Here are some of the best memes and posts, with Lionel’s debut taking center stage.

Messi’s face says it all. He confused Lebron James with Miguel Angel Borja. They ruined his illusion.pic.twitter.com/efHZt2W6b0 — Fran (@frabigol) July 22, 2023

The owner of Fútbol libre at the moment with the Link of Messi’s debut game with Inter Miami. pic.twitter.com/WClj1dOZbE — Gabriel Gauna (@Gabriel18598561) July 21, 2023

Inter Miami in attack: Messi 😎 Inter Miami on defense: pic.twitter.com/ceeH24S74z — Red Devils UY 👹 🇺🇾 🏆🏆🏆 (@UyDevils) July 22, 2023

They score a goal in the 1st game of a tournament that has just started and throw the house out the window jdjdjsjaka pic.twitter.com/6ifllLAcRy — bokita edits 🔪🐔 (@cabjedits) July 22, 2023

The kids going to collapse Fútbol Libre to see Messi’s debut at Inter Miamipic.twitter.com/C0HHRmMUvi — Dead ⭐⭐⭐ (@matiasm_02) July 21, 2023

Messi and Busquets on the bench. pic.twitter.com/NV0oP7GwDt — Ernesto Barraza (@LuisE189) July 22, 2023

The loko screams it more than in Paris pic.twitter.com/shS484LI4u — EDITS BOKE (@EditsBoke) July 22, 2023



