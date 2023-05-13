Lionel Messi returned to play for PSG and received insults from Parisian fans

Lionel Messi once again endured the booing of the Parque de los Príncipes stadium before and during the Paris Saint Germain beat Ajaccio by 5 to 0 in Ligue 1 in France.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

In his return after the suspension imposed by the directive of the club following an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, Lionel was mistreated as had happened on other occasions.

When communicating the formation of PSG through the loudspeakers and screens of the Parque de los Príncipes, the public whistled the number 30 in contrast to the applause for the French star Kylian Mbappé.

More striking It turned out when Messi had his first interventions in the game with notorious disapprovals from all four sides. The boos were felt with greater intensity when he approached the public to take a corner kick.





Leo, PSG’s second highest scorer in Ligue 1 (15 goals) and top assister with the same amount, he could not convert this time and He left the field with a serious gesture, without greeting the stands.

Los goals of the match were scored by Fabián Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, Mbappé on two occasions and Mohamed Youssouf, against.

Messi, who will leave the Parisian club at the end of the season, received a two-week suspension for missing training on Monday 1 May due to a lightning trip to Saudi Arabia to fulfill commercial obligations. Measure, finally cut to a week, prevented the Argentine from playing and training with the campus until last Monday.

PSG could be crowned the next date when they visit Auxerre. To do this, they must win and wait for a victory for Lorient over Lens.



