Home » Strive to become a pioneering demonstration area of ​​Chinese-style modernization——General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected the construction of Xiongan New Area, the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and hosted a symposium_中国网-中国网
News

Strive to become a pioneering demonstration area of ​​Chinese-style modernization——General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected the construction of Xiongan New Area, the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and hosted a symposium_中国网-中国网

by admin
  1. Strive to become a pioneering demonstration area of ​​Chinese-style modernization——General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected the construction of Xiongan New Area, the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and hosted a symposium_中国网 China Net
  2. Let’s talk about current affairs: The Fourth Standing Committee inspects Xiong’an, what will happen to Xi Jinping’s “pet project”? The G7 focuses on the diversification of the supply chain, and has found the direction to fight against China? Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  3. Xi Jinping visited Xiong’an and Li Qiang rarely accompanied Xiong to repair the “unfinished” project? (Picture) – Officials- (Mobile version) Look at china
  4. Masks and sunglasses!Xi Jinping’s inspection of Xiong’an New District sparked controversy SOH_NEWS_CN
  5. Let’s talk about current affairs: The Fourth Standing Committee inspects Xiong’an, what will happen to Xi Jinping’s “pet project”? Voice of America Chinese Website
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Guatapé: the jewel of Antioquia to boost tourism

You may also like

Xi Jinping inspected Hebei and presided over a...

Halo: Combat Devolved is a beautiful and free...

Shelters in Mexico expect migratory rebound before the...

Without plans? Maderos Teatro will present this Saturday...

Zelensky in Rome: “Putin, a shameless neighbor who...

Congress captures power in Karnataka by winning 136...

ICU saved more than 30 thousand lives

The Little Mermaid, Jacob Tremblay on Flounder’s design:...

NAB was in touch with Imran Khan during...

José Gustavo Acevedo Zuluaga, leader and former councilor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy