Source title: Little Ghost Wang Linkai’s “DEADLINE” physical album has achieved gratifying results and has topped the mainland pop music charts for many days

Singer and producer Wang Linkai's first full-length physical album "DEADLINE" will be pre-sold on JD.com for a limited time from September 19th to September 25th. On the day of the launch, the website was stuck due to the excessive number of online purchasers. In just one week of pre-sale, the number of visitors to the sales page reached 200,000, and the number of visitors approached the 600,000 mark, and it topped the mainland pop music charts for seven consecutive days. Behind this impressive achievement is the recognition of the quality of his music works by fans and audiences, and the high recognition of his potential and value by the music market. The little ghost spent a year and a half and spent countless efforts to create this "DEADLINE" album. The album contains sixteen high-quality original works, from creation, production, planning, design… He personally participated in every link. , the whole process is 100% attentive, and finally presents this masterpiece with both quality and sincerity. The entire release process of the physical album has attracted everyone's attention. Topics #小 Ghost Wang Linkai DEADLINE Entity Album#, # Little Ghost Entity Album DEADLINE Preview#, # Little Ghost First Entity CD Full Content Preview#, # Little Ghost Entity Album Countdown 3 Days# and more He has taken turns to occupy the hot search list, and the total topic reading volume is as high as 200 million, which has set off a high degree of discussion, which shows his popularity and strength. In addition, the little ghost Wang Linkai also chose to use a simple and not excessive packaging to present this music album with huge content, rich repertoire, full of sincerity and creativity. On the pre-sale day, he also posted that he just wanted to do the best with the audience. Pure music sharing. The physical album cover uses black and white graffiti as the base color, and bright yellow is added to produce a simple but strong contrast effect, which is visually full of pure punk flavor. At the same time, the simplest appearance design and the most attentive content creation also form another sharp contrast, which also contains his tribute to the spirit of punk. Since his debut, the little ghost Wang Linkai has gradually formed a unique music style and has steadily climbed in his own music field. The highly acclaimed new songs and albums have proved his excellent creative ability, and the lively music festivals with explosive atmosphere have proved his excellent stage performance. Always use his strength and works to justify his name, which is his music declaration. . Looking forward to more excellent music works by the little devil Wang Linkai!

