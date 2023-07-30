Liu Yuning Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Deceased Fan: A Touching Display of Unbreakable Bond

Chinese singer Liu Yuning recently touched the hearts of his fans once again by commemorating a 17-year-old fan who passed away five years ago. This gesture showcased Liu Yuning’s sincerity and enduring bond with his followers.

Back in 2019, Liu Yuning was devastated to learn about the death of one of his 17-year-old fans. This particular fan held the number 229 in his support club, making her even more memorable to the singer. During a concert, Liu Yuning deliberately chose a seat in the 22nd row, numbered 9, as a tribute to his departed fan. Holding white roses, he paid his respects to her. To express his deep condolences, he wore a clean white shirt and donned a black wristband while singing “As Promised.”

Despite the passing of five years, Liu Yuning’s memory of his lost fan remains as fresh as ever. Every year on July 29, he takes to social media to honor and remember her, emphasizing his commitment to never forget. This year’s tribute once again resonated deeply with his fans, showcasing Liu Yuning’s genuine emotions and unique connection with his supporters.

Within Liu Yuning’s fan community, this incident has turned into a heartwarming legend. His longing and remembrance of the departed fan have become moments that evoke warmth among his followers. On various platforms, fans expressed their heartfelt thoughts for the fan who passed away and responded affectionately to Liu Yuning’s condolences.

Fans expressed emotions such as, “The most beautiful thing is to walk together,” “Time flies so fast,” “As long as there are people who remember, you will always be there,” and “May you be happy and healthy in another world.” These messages overflow with love and convey endless thoughts and blessings for the departed fan. Some fans were moved to tears, admitting, “I burst into tears, to be honest, I forgot, but you still remember.”

Since 2020, Liu Yuning has continued his tradition of posting condolences on July 29 each year. He reserves special places and offers white roses as a tribute to fans who have passed away. This ongoing display of remembrance further cements Liu Yuning’s profound connection with his fans and demonstrates his unwavering dedication to their happiness and well-being.

