My Home My Destiny, Advances Episode of July 31, 2023: Zeynep wants to adopt Kibrit

The Advances from the bet Of My Home my Destiny broadcast on July 31, 2023at ore 15.45 are Canale5they reveal to us that Nuh will arrange for Mehdi and Zeynep to see each other again e have a way to talk. With the complicity of Emine, will organize an evening for them. THE two spouses will not speak to each other but when will they be alone they will witness a scene That will lead Zeynep to make a decision: adopt Kibrit. Mehdi will refuse concerned about his wife’s departure for London.

My Home My Destiny Previews: Nuh and Emine try to reunite Mehdi and Zeynep

Mehdi and Zeynep are at a crossroads. Nuh ed Emine they decide to intervene to help the two friends to find some peace. With an excuse, they will get both spouses out and once they meet, they will leave them alone so that they can clarify. Too bad that né Zeynep né Mehdi have intention to make peace. Ma something could change… suddenly.

My Home My Destiny: Mehdi defends a child and Zeynep decides to…

The evening takes a sudden turn. While looking for a place to dine, now resigned to having to spend those hours together, Mehdi and Zeynep will see and man beating a childto take his money away. Mehdi will intervene in defense of the little one and, after snatching it from the clutches of the violent man, he will take it to eat. What happened it will hit Zeynep very muchThat will think back to Kibrit. She will then propose to her husband of adopt the girl ma he will refuse.

Plots My Home My Destiny: Zeynep wants to move to Sultan but Zeliha intervenes

Mehdi will reject Zeynep’s proposal by way of his imminent departure for London. The boy he won’t want to delude the little girl e will prefer to find another solution. Back home, further and further away from each other, Zeynep will decide to leave her husband’s house e move into Emine’s house is Sultan. Zeliha but it will be totally contradicts to this decision and he will ask Sakine to intervene.

Discover the Advances Of My Home My Destiny from July 31st to August 4th 2023

My Home My Destiny it’s going to happen from Monday to Friday on Canale5at ore 15.45.

