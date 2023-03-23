The Argentine National Team premieres this Thursday his degree obtained in the Qatar World Cup when facing Panama from 8:30 p.m. at the Más Monumental stadium. Two of the big points to keep in mind were the transfer of players from the concentration to the River Plata field and the schedule that will take place during the day.

The match will be broadcast by the Pública TV signal and TyC Sports and before and after the official friendly the fans will enjoy different shows by artists such as “Los Totora”, “La T y la M” and “Wos” y “The K’onga”. Around 1:30 p.m., seven hours before the start of the match, the footballers and the coaching staff left Ezeiza and an hour later they arrived at the stadium.

The party was established from the first moment as a special night, with more than 83 thousand people in the stands that will be able to see Lionel Messi and all the “Scaloneta” to celebrate the world championship. After the match, the team will play again next Tuesday, March 28, against Curacao, in Santiago del Estero.

15.15 The Technical Staff walks the field

technical director Lionel Scaloni He went out to tour the playing field with the members of the coaching staff a few minutes after his arrival at River.

Argentina’s formation for tonight would be with Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Christian Rosemary, Nicholas Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez or Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi.

14.30 The squad arrived at the Monumental

The footballers were finally transferred by van to the stadium located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núnez, from the AFA premises in Ezeiza. In total, the trip lasted about 40 minutes and the protagonists arrived about six hours before the start of the game. The concern of the authorities was that there would be an overflow similar to that of the festivities after the final against France.

Minutes before his departure, the Ricchieri Highway was cut to speed up the exit. The entourage was escorted by a large number of motorized police officers.

2:00 p.m.: Helicopters: Plan B for the transfer

The Buenos Aires Security Minister, Sergio Berni, was in charge of coordinating the transfer operation. In case the land trip becomes complicated, 6 helicopters were arranged. The flight time to Núñez would be only between 10 and 12 minutesaccording to the stipulation.

In this case, the plan is for the members of the “Scaloneta” to descend on the auxiliary courts of River, before heading towards the Más Monumental.

12.00 The publication of “Chiqui” Tapia before the game

The president of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio chiki Tapia posted a message on his Twitter account on the eve of what will be the match and party of the Argentine National Team against Panama.

“At last one of the most awaited days for all Argentines has arrived!!“Wrote the headline of the AFA in his personal account. “The world champions will return to their land, together with their people,” adds Tapia’s message and ends with the phrase “don’t try to understand this madness.” .

At last one of the most awaited days for all Argentines has arrived!! The world champions will return to their land, together with their people 🇦🇷🏆 Don’t try to understand this madness ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/m1rFTwmT1B — Chiqui Tapia (@tapiachiqui) March 23, 2023

11.00 Full schedule of the show at the Monumental

16.00– Opening of the event

16.15– Fer Palacio show starts

17.00– Campaña ADIDAS women’s football

17.25– Movie promo “La Scaloneta”

17.35– Solidarity Network Campaign

18.00– Los Totoras Show

18.40– Second set Fer Palacio

18.55– Show of The T and the M

10.19– Fernando Romero and Tula sing “Muchachos”

19.40– Start of warm-up

19.41– Hand out protocol plates

20.12– AFA sponsors commercial activations

20.20– Ariel Ardit will sing the stanzas of the Argentine National Anthem

20.30– Party

21.20– Halftime, WOS show

Rodrigo De Paul wants to turn the page with the National Team: “We are not satisfied and we go for more”

post party:

World Cup Delivery

festivities

La Konga Show

10.00 They arrested a man who sneaked into the locker room

It was learned that a 30-year-old man broke the security mega-operation present at the AFA premises in Ezeiza, slipped into the locker room and got to where Lionel Messi was. The fan got to take a picture with the captain before being detained.

The man would have slipped through the back of the Ezeiza property, in the sector behind a baseball field, evading members of the Immediate Operations Tactical Unit (UTOI) of the Buenos Aires Police. Police sources indicated that it is speculated that he would have done it hidden in the trunk of a vehicle or with inside help.