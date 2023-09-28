Longtime Host Sofía Villalobos Bids Farewell to Televisa’s Hoy Program

After 25 years on the air, the Hoy program bid farewell to one of its dear collaborators. Sofia Villalobos, a founding member of the morning show, made the emotional decision to leave the program to devote more time to her family. In a tearful goodbye, Sofia expressed her gratitude to Magda Rodríguez, who took over the production of the show in 2018, and to Andrea Rodríguez, the current producer, for giving her the opportunity to return to Televisa after an absence. The hosts of Hoy assured Sofia that the doors are always open for her return and that she may make special appearances in the future. Despite the sadness surrounding Sofia’s departure, the Hoy program celebrated its 25th anniversary in style and continues to captivate viewers with its engaging content.

