Department of State Announces Dates for 2025 Visa Lottery, Excludes Several Countries

The Department of State (DOS) has announced that applications for the 2025 visa lottery will be accepted starting at noon on October 4, 2023, and will close at the same time on November 7, 2023. The Diversity Visa Lottery (DV) contest grants 55,000 permanent legal residences, commonly known as green cards, to winners from around the world. However, several countries, including Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela, were excluded from the contest this year. Additional countries, such as Bangladesh, Canada, China, South Korea, India, the Philippines, Jamaica, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Vietnam, will also not be able to participate due to having sent more than 50,000 immigrants to the United States in the last five years.

The visa lottery regulations state that citizens from countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States may be eligible to participate. However, there are alternative ways to qualify, such as being the spouse of a citizen from a country with historically low immigration rates. The spouse’s country of birth can be claimed as long as both individuals are named in the selected application entry and meet the eligibility requirements.

The DOS has published the rules of the 2025 visa lottery draw on its website. The application process will be conducted electronically from October 4 to November 8, 2023. Each year, between 11 and 12 million contestants worldwide participate in the visa lottery draw. It is important to note that the contest is free, and applications can only be submitted through the Department of State’s website during the designated period.

Participants must meet certain requirements, including education or work experience, such as completing secondary school or having two years of work experience. Contestants who do not meet these requirements should not enroll in the DV-2024 program.

Applicants for the 2025 visa lottery must complete the application form in English. The DOS emphasizes that only forms submitted before the closing deadline at noon on November 7 will be accepted. There is no cost to submit the registration form online, and it is advisable to use an updated browser for a smooth submission process.

For undocumented individuals, whether inside or outside the United States, the next steps depend on their circumstances. Winning a green card does not automatically resolve any previous undocumented status. It is essential to consult with an immigration attorney to evaluate the options and determine the best course of action.

In conclusion, the DOS has announced the dates for the 2025 visa lottery, and several countries have been excluded from the contest. The application process will be conducted online, and contestants must meet specific requirements. Additionally, individuals with an undocumented past should seek legal advice to navigate the subsequent stages of the process.

