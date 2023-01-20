Home Entertainment Look carefully! “No Name” reveals the new trailer of Tony Leung and Wang Yibo’s ultimate confrontation-International Online
Entertainment

A few days ago, the movie “No Name” exposed the “Look carefully” trailer and posters for all members. It is worth mentioning that the poster was conceived and finalized by director Cheng Er himself, and all the members gathered in a place with hidden secrets, what kind of mystery will there be?

The film focuses on Shanghai during the isolated island period, and shows the audience the thrilling fighting daily life of underground workers from a little-known perspective. The newly exposed “Look Carefully” preview continues the mysterious style of the film, while hiding many details, what Tony Leung saw while sitting in the car, what Wang Yibo took from the table… All members gathered to stage a wonderful story full of suspense .

The story theme and film style of the movie “No Name” are unique in the 2023 Spring Festival file. For the film market and audience, it is a different choice. The film’s narrative suspense, characterization, and unique audio-visual language are all refreshing. Facing the professional and sincere evaluation, director Cheng Er responded: “I consider myself a lucky director. Although I don’t make many films, I have left traces. I am worthy of this industry and my profession. I always think that audiences are not should be underestimated.”

The movie “No Name” is due to Dong as the producer and chief producer, Jiang Defu as the supervisor, Cheng Er as the screenwriter and director, Tony Leung and Wang Yibo as the leading actors, Zhou Xun and Huang Lei as special stars, Sen Bozhi, Dapeng, Wang Chuanjun, Jiang Shuying , starring Zhang Jingyi. The film will be officially released on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023, so stay tuned!

