The Finns are a busy bunch, at least when you think of the scary rockers from GROSS goes. While in the early days a new work appeared every two years, this interval was reduced to just one year from 2018. In 2021, the whole thing was crowned and a box with 7 new CDs was released in one fell swoop, as the forced break thanks to the pandemic was well used. Apparently the mastermind of the formation Tomi “Mr. Lordi” Putaansuu can’t get enough of the ideas, because with “Screem Writers Guild” the fans once again get new material to fear.

As the title and the singer already reveal, the songs revolve around the topic of film and they are based on the Screen Writers Guild prizes awarded from 1920 to 1950. With each song, the listener should have their own short horror flick whizzing through their minds.

“Dead Again Jayne” opens the journey into the head cinema after a short horror noise introduction. Powerful beginning with fine riffs and the usual singing of the main monster. It actually sounds like it always does, but it’s fun after several runs, because you can really let off steam on the instruments in the middle part. After the mummy, Jussi “Amen” Sydänmaa on guitar, left LORDI, Kone quickly found a replacement and he provides new approaches and that doesn’t hurt in any way.

The music is then interrupted by a certain Nosferuiz, who greets the guests and introduces the show to the Screem Writers Guild, before Unliving Picture Show takes you back to the 80’s. Here Hella is allowed to show her skills on the keyboard for the first time. Catchy melodies, which occasionally remind me of Stranger Things, paired with the easily sing-along refrain, this number should probably find its way into the live set. Keyboard solo and guitar duel included. After a strange didgeridoo start, “Thing In The Cage” takes almost a minute before the lively melody invites you to sway along. Cool song that seems almost too happy when you consider that it’s supposed to give the inclined fan the creeps. It’s nice that the Finns always come up with something new and they try to implement it.

A look at the cover shows the troupe in various outfits that are familiar from film history. From Frankenstein to Dracula or the swamp monster, everyone can be found here and should be understood as a homage to the great horror figures.

Studio Album #12 has new ideas in its luggage and thanks to the newcomer also got a breath of fresh air, but almost half of the songs sound as if you have heard them similarly before. Examples would be “Vampyro Fang Club”, “Lucyfer Prime Evil” (which only ignites at the end) or “Lycantropical Island”, which screams “boring” out loud. Perhaps a slightly longer break between releases wouldn’t hurt.

Towards the end, the moderator is allowed to come back on stage and award the prizes before everything ends in carnage, as you can expect from LORDI.

The last two numbers are the keyboard-heavy “Heavengeance” and “End Credits” which complete the homage to the horror creatures. Unfortunately, nothing here really knocks my socks off anymore. So mixed feelings remain in me with this soundtrack of horror, on the one hand you break new ground like the love ballad “The Bride”, which you haven’t heard before, on the other hand you need several runs to warm up and too many songs are just average. If you like the creepy Finns, you will also have fun here and one or the other new approach.

