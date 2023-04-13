The National Lottery, currently called City, and Province, is raffled this Thursday April 13 of 2023 in its Previous, First, Evening, Morning and Night edition.

He primer raffle is the Previa which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 10:30 a.m. To the head in the National the – whose meaning is -while in Province topped the – associated to -.

I know the Winning numbers and which ones came out to the head in Córdoba he – , Between rivers he and Santa Fe he -.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Prepaid: how much the fees will rise in May

Results of the National Pool of April 13, 2023

National Preview Pool today April 13

Here are the numbers drawn:

First National Lottery today April 13

Here are the numbers drawn:

National Morning Lottery today April 13

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

Here are the numbers drawn:

National Evening Lottery today April 13

Here are the numbers drawn:

​

Preview Province lottery today April 13

Here are the numbers drawn:

Quiniela First Province today April 13

Here are the numbers drawn:

Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 13

Here are the numbers drawn:

Lottery Evening Province today April 13

Here are the numbers drawn:

Caption

Results of the Pool of April 13 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 13

Previous Cordoba:

First Cordoba:

Morning Córdoba:

Evening Córdoba:

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 13

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 13

Previous Santa Fe:

First Santa Fe:

Morning Santa Fe:

Santa Fe Evening:

Pre-trip 4: everything that is known so far about the tourism promotion program

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.

Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

The first: raffled at 12 noon.

The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.