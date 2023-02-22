Home Entertainment “Love and Death” releases new stills led by Elizabeth Olsen | Love and Death_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“Love and Death”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on February 23rd, according to foreign media reports, Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons and others starred in the true crime limited series “Love and Death” released new stills, which will be held at the South by Southwest Film Festival Debut, HBO Max launched in March.

From David E. Kelly (“Big Little Lies”) and executive produced with Nicole Kidman and others, the cast includes Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Kyle Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey, Krysten Ritter, and more, directed by Leslie Linka Glatter (“Homeland”).

Based on the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and some articles in Texas Monthly, focuses on two church-going couples who enjoyed small-town Texas family life until Someone picked up an axe.

Candy Montgomery (Olsen) and Betty Gore (Rabe) have a lot in common: They sing in the Methodist church choir, their daughters are best friends, and their husbands live in a North Dallas suburb There’s a good job at the tech companies known as the “Silicon Prairie.”

But beneath the placid surface of their seemingly perfect lives, both women are filled with unspoken frustrations and insatiable desires. On a hot summer day in 1980, the secret passion and jealousy that bound the two exploded into deadly rage—and Candy hacked Betty to death with an axe.

Fugit stars as Pat Montgomery, Plemons as Aaron Gore, and Ritter as Candy’s bestie Shirley Cleckler.

