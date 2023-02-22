On the evening of February 22, Caijing.com released a report on Coconut Island in Hainan.Announcement on the results of the judicial auction of some of the shares held by the controlling shareholder.disclosureThe shares subject to judicial auction this time are 60 million shares of Hainan Yedao held by Beijing Dongfang Junsheng Investment Management Co., Ltd., the controlling shareholder of Hainan Yedao (Group) Co., Ltd., accounting for 13.39% of the company’s total share capital.Accounting for 94.48% of the total shares of the company held by it.

According to the “Bidding Result Confirmation Letter” announced by “Taobao Judicial Auction Network”, Quande Energy (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. spent about 203 million yuan to bid for 15 million shares, Zhong Ge spent 104 million yuan to bid for 7.5 million shares, Han LiliSpend 104 million yuan to bid for 7.5 million shares,Zhang Yu spent 98.735 million yuanBidding for 7.5 million shares. Hainan Xintang Trading Partnership (Limited Partnership) spent about 226 million yuan to bid for 15 million shares. Hu Yanbin spent about 122 million yuan to bid for 7.5 million shares.

As of the disclosure date of this announcement, the online auction stage of this judicial auction has ended. The final transaction of the auction target is subject to the auction transaction ruling issued by the Guiyang Intermediate People’s Court. The follow-up still involves payment, court execution of legal procedures, equity change and transfer, etc. , there is certain uncertainty in the final result, the company will continue to pay attention to the progress of the matter, and perform the corresponding information disclosure obligations in a timely manner;

If all the shares in this auction are successfully transferred, Dongfang Junsheng will still hold 3,504,490 shares of Hainan Coconut Island, accounting for 0.78% of the company’s total share capital. If all or part of the shares in this auction are successfully traded and transferred, it may lead to changes in the company’s controlling shareholder and actual controller. The identification of the company’s controlling shareholder and actual controller is subject to the relevant announcements disclosed later.

