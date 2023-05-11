Lowlander Bar & Restaurant Amsterdam: delicious food and a sunny terrace!

The new Lowlander restaurant and bar in Amsterdam is all you need this summer! A lovely sunny terrace to drink those delicious botanical Lowlander beers, innovative vegetarian dishes and a beautiful restaurant: a truly unique place in Amsterdam North.

Lowlander Botanical Bar & Restaurant Amsterdam: delicious food on a sunny terrace in Amsterdam North!

The new Lowlander restaurant has only been open for a few months, and in our opinion is really one hidden jem. It is located where the STORK restaurant used to be: directly on the IJ, so you have a really great view over the water on the spacious terrace, and a nice long sun. The perfect place for a beer this summer! When it is a bit colder, the restaurant inside is also really beautiful. The high warehouse has large windows, an impressive bar, and cozy seats and green plants everywhere. There is a nice casual and relaxed atmosphere, so you can eat here with a group of friends or family, but you can also take a date here.

Botanical beers, 100% natural juices and cocktails

When you think of Lowlander, do you only think of beer? Think again! Of course you can choose from a wide range of botanically brewed beers (both with and without alcohol), but also botanical sodas, fresh teas, 100% natural juices and botanical cocktails are on the menu. And extra nice: with all dishes there is a bear pairing advice. These dishes are mainly plant-based and often based on local, organic ingredients.

Risotto with white asparagus

Lowlander Botanical Bar & Restaurant in Amsterdam North

Risotto with white asparagus tempura and Jackfruit Rendang

What are the dishes that we definitely want to recommend? If you come to have a nice drink, try the jackfruit bitterballen! As far as we are concerned, almost indistinguishable from the meat variant, and very tasty. The white asparagus risotto is also worth a try: nice and fresh risotto with a surprising tempura of white asparagus. The pairing with the Citrus Blonde is a hit here. The Aubergine Steak is also really tasty: a nice collection of different flavors through the hoisin lacquer, cream of pumpkin and wasabi sauce. It is a somewhat light dish, so if you are a big eater, be sure to order a side dish. And our absolute favorite was the Rendang from Jackfruit: what a flavor explosion! And perfectly paired with the Non-Alc IPA

Lowlander Botanical Bar & Restaurant in Amsterdam North

Aubergine Steak

Cocktails or marinated strawberries

Would you like something sweet afterwards? Then finish with a cocktail or dessert! The chocolate cake is a real treat: full of flavour, with red fruit and an orange crisp. And for a lighter finish, the marinated strawberries with elderflower cream are really perfect.

We really enjoyed Lowlander Botanical Bar & Restaurant: recommended for this summer!

Lowlander Botanical Bar & Restaurant

Muted Hamer Canal 201, Amsterdam North

