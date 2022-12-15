Source Title: M-Zone World Cup Music Festival debut Li Yuchun Zhou Shen Liu Genghong singing on the same stage

The world's first full-scene digital fusion World Cup metaverse music festival – M-Zone World Cup Music Festival Miguhui's first show was successfully concluded last night, GME Deng Ziqi, Jike Junyi, Zhang Yanqi, Xiahua Girl, Zhou Shen, Qiu Jirong, You Zi Xi, Liu Genghong, Xu Mengtao, Wang Meng, Li Yuchun and other guests (in order of appearance) performed passionately, presenting an incisive audio-visual feast for the audience. The stage of the first show is very eye-catching and M-Zone Constellation·M shocked the audience The first show of the M-Zone World Cup Music Festival will be launched on Migu Video at 21:00 on December 14. As the space of the M-Zone Constellation·M-Universe slowly unfolds, all the guests came out one after another, and combined with the stage space conversion using XR technology, the audience was immersed in it. The first show is divided into three chapters: Fun to Listen·Music Space (MUSIC SPACE), Fun to See·Floating Sound Like a Dream (ARCADE SPACE), Fun to Write·Music of Sound (SPORT SPACE). GME Deng Ziqi sang "HELL", "FIND YOU", and "Ice Age" with high energy. "Fish" and "Running to You" opened the second chapter, bringing strong emotional resonance to the audience; Li Yuchun sang "Popular" and "Summer Movies" to draw a successful conclusion to the first show. In addition, there are "You Love the Nation", "No One Like You" and "Warning of Soaring Trendy Energy" brought by Jike Junyi. The youth idol Zhang Yanqi "The Sword of Damocles", " "WULEI" and "Love Song No. 4" are full of vitality, and "Evolution" jointly performed by Peking Opera actor Qiu Jirong and Sapiens You Zixi embodies the national quintessence of the new era of "Peking Opera + Technology". on stage. The audio-visual stages with different styles of music brought great shock to the audience. Full-scenario digital and real fusion metaverse space realizes user social interaction With the development of virtual reality technology and the popularity of metaverse, more and more TV programs try to combine the two to bring a new experience to the audience. The M-Zone World Cup Music Festival, as the world's first full-scene digital reality fusion World Cup metaverse music festival, adopted the first ultra-realistic pure XR stage in China, and each song was customized to present a different stage design. The stage picture presented by XR technology is more visually impactful than the previous stage. The super integration of virtual and reality increases the realism of the picture and can bring the audience a stimulating and wall-breaking brain hole experience. The guests are in the exclusive world. The performance also brought everyone more fantasies about the metaverse. The second scene of the World Cup Metaverse Music Ceremony was also launched simultaneously in many colleges and universities across the country. Tens of millions of M stars watched the game at the same time. With the ultimate VR viewing experience, they can enjoy the stage of the Metaverse and explore the new generation of music and dance in the Metaverse. Users who watch offline can achieve a social experience in M-Zone Constellation M-Universe. Users can create personal 3D Avatar images and become permanent assets, watch World Cup matches, concerts, and shop in the space. The real social interaction in the virtual world opens up a new experience for users, and also provides new ideas for the industry development of Metaverse. The wonderful ceremony of the first show left a deep impression on all audiences. It is reported that Wang Xinling, Wan Nida, Xiaogui Wang Linkai, Orange Network, Jay Chou, GAI Zhou Yan, Ren Xianqi, Cai Xukun and other guests will perform on stage at the Miguhui Ultimate Show, which will be launched at 21:00 on December 16. "Old friend" Jay Chou rekindled his youthful memories, Wang Xinling and Ren Xianqi set off a fever of memory killing, Cai Xukun explored a new era of dynamics, little ghost Wang Linkai and GAI Zhou Yan broke boundaries to show endless energy…Build a unique romantic music universe, unlock The unique dynamic constellation · M, let's look forward to a more exciting stage of the big show.

