Macri showed himself with a Bullrich candidate in the classic SIC vs CASI

The ex-president Mauricio Macri attended the San Isidro Rugby Classic and was shown together with a candidate for mayor close to Patricia Bullrich. The event occurred while the PRO is going through a high-voltage internship 92 days before the primaries that will face the ex-minister of Security with Horacio Rodriguez Larreta.

“Mauricio is a defender of freedom and a guarantor of the profound change that Argentina needs. We are convinced that in San Isidro it is also time for a profound change,” was the tweet with which Ramon Lanuscandidate for mayor who will compete with the current president Gustavo Possewas shown in a photo with Macri.

Both were present in the stands of the quintessential San Isidro classic, where Club Atlético San Isidro (CASI) and San Isidro Club (SIC) faced each other. By date 7 of the Top 12 of the Buenos Aires Rugby Union (URBA), CASI ended up winning by 36 to 25.

However, the political data was outside the pitch, where Macri could be seen next to Lanús. The current councilor is very close to Bullrich and a harsh critic of Posse, a radical ally of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Tweet by Ramón Lanús after meeting with Mauricio Macri.

This week, after learning of the Supreme Court ruling that suspended the elections in San Juan and Tucumán, Lanús celebrated the decision of the highest court as a try. “How happy this decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation makes me! Bravo”, he posted on his social networks. He even went so far as to compare Posse with the San Juan governor Sergio Uñac and the Tucuman vice president Juan Manzur, alleging that he governs the municipality “as a feudal lord since 1983.”

The internal ones in the PRO

At the national level, both Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich are locked in a political battle in what constitutes the run-up to the August primaries. Macri, who has already dropped out of the competition, has not yet spoken in favor of any.

However, in April there were the first sparks with the Buenos Aires head of government after the decision to hold concurrent elections in the City of Buenos Aires. Macri, who wanted his cousin Jorge to be the sole candidate for the PRO, came out strongly to question Larreta’s actions. Behind him Bullrich and Mary Eugenia Vidalanother reference of the PRO who gave up competing for a place in the Casa Rosada.

That manifestation of the former Head of State that was public and through social networks revealed the plot of tension between the two. Both Macri and Larreta managed to form a solid team that led them to occupy the Buenos Aires administration (the first as Head of Government from 2007 to 2015 and the second as his Chief of Staff) and then “Hache” occupied the highest position instead of his boss, who then became President of the Nation.

Unity photo of Together for Change in the middle of the storm.

In the weeks that followed, they tried to clear up the rumors of political separation with unit photos and together with other references from Together for Change, but the tension is latent. However, as this explains use of PROFILE, Bullrich would not be happy with explicit support from Macri.

Gestures like the one this Saturday, together with a candidate for mayor supported by “La Piba”, tend to show a closeness that, however, the former head of the PRO has not yet digested due to the bad image that the former president of Boca Juniors has.

GI / ED