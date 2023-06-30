Madonna was discharged but is “bedridden” at her home in New York

Madonna was discharged but her health situation is still delicate. After being hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection, the queen of pop returned home but, according to TMZ, “she is still bedridden and people around her think she is in no condition to start her world tour.”

“Madonna has been vomiting uncontrollably since she was released from the hospital, and the infection is still wreaking havoc on her body. Madonna is still too ill to even get out of bed at her New York City apartment — where she has been recuperating since Wednesday night, when she was released from the hospital after a multi-day stay at the UCI”, sources close to the singer revealed to the foreign portal.

The portal also details that Madonna’s assistant was with her when the singer collapsed on Saturday, and that was when the uncontrollable vomiting began.

“Madonna was dealing with a fever for over a month before her hospitalization, keeping it a secret from everyone. We were told that she feared that if she sought medical attention, she could jeopardize the tour, which she has been working so hard to prepare for and post behind-the-scenes shots of. The delay made the infection much worse,” the portal specified based on the information received.

