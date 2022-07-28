Source title: Magic Sleep Technology X Universal Music uses music to make people fall asleep at the speed of light. A sleep aid artifact was born

On the evening of December 12, 2021, “Mingshi Healing Music Workshop” under Universal Music, the world‘s largest record company, held a sleep concert that can be listened to while lying down. Different from the classical concerts in the past, this innovative music performance combines immersive theater with piano + electronic synthesizer, allowing the audience to fully experience the music and open their minds and bodies in the most relaxed state.

Zhang Kangming, the founder and artistic director of “Mingshi Healing Music Workshop”, is a well-known domestic music producer. He is not only a royal composer for many movies, games and many star idol groups, but also has a strong reputation in music healing. NGH International Hypnotist Course Certification. He has released several music albums of healing and sleep aids that have received millions of online listens.

The concept of music therapy has only been formally proposed in the past two years. Although the concept of music cultivation existed in Buddhist meditation as early as a thousand years ago, what kind of music can achieve therapeutic effects, and what therapeutic areas can music therapy cover? Thesis data to answer. Scientific results show that a concert of about 60 beats per minute causes the brain to synchronize with the beats of alpha brain waves (frequency from 8-14 Hz or cycles per second). This alpha brain wave is what exists when we are relaxed and conscious, so healing through music can alter the function of the brain to the same extent as medication.

In early 2022, a sleep health app called “Huanxiu” was launched. Based on the consensus on music therapy, at the very beginning of its establishment, Huanxiu Technology has reached an in-depth strategic cooperation agreement with Universal Music. Universal Music will not only open its music library to Huanxiu, but will also look for excellent therapeutic agents around the world. As a music producer, Zhang Kangming is one of them to help Huanxiu create music with themes such as sleep aid, decompression, and concentration.

The goal of Huanxiu is to improve the mental sub-health of modern people through scientific methods, and improving sleep is the first entry point. According to CCTV’s “China Sleep Report 2022″ survey, in the past ten years, Chinese people fell asleep 2 hours later, and their sleep time decreased by about 1.5 hours. Only 35% of people can sleep for 8 hours a day, and about 15% of people have sleep disorders. Treatment is required. The vast majority of sleep problems are related to mental sub-health, and poor sleep further affects physical and mental health, thus forming a vicious circle.

Therefore, Huanxiu Technology actively cooperates with Universal Music Group and the Psychological Research Center of Tsinghua University, hoping to provide users with complete sleep solutions in conjunction with scientific research data and world-class composers.

At present, Huanxiu is working hard to create a professional music therapy mental health platform for users, including music libraries suitable for listening in various scenarios such as sleep, relaxation, meditation, and concentration, as well as personalized music therapy customized based on user psychological scales. Healing program. Huanxiu will actively promote the latest science and technology to solve the increasingly common mental sub-health phenomenon, improve the happiness index and quality of life of human beings, and lead a healthy future.