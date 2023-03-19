Ms. Judith Milgrom draws inspiration from the evolution of British style for Maje’s 2023 autumn and winter series.

The shape of this season is based on the collision of various styles: petty bourgeoisie fashion and rock music style, conservative and punk youth, tradition and fashion. For example, the collocation of college-style tweed plaid and knight boots, the collision of loose jeans and rhinestone suspender tops, and the collocation of college-style skirts with leather jackets. The Maje 2023 autumn and winter series draws inspiration from the freedom of British style, breaking the great classics of the past and bringing forth new ones.

Theme 1 Cowboys and Crystals

Silver sequins, crystals, rivets and other elements are not only exclusive to evening wear, but can also bring a unique finishing touch to daily styling. The denim has been washed for a classic feel.

Theme 2 British fashion women

Cycling jackets and preppy baseball shirts look like fashionable women walking the streets of the Champs Elysees in Paris, modern yet preppy. The suspender skirt is paired with a tweed plaid jacket to create a rich layering.

Theme 3 Petty Bourgeoisie College Style and Courage

Classic long coat with rivet boots, navel knit top with plaid mini pleated skirt, bold and sassy, ​​showing femininity; logo printed jumpsuit with baseball cap, smooth cut goose yellow coat with wide-leg jeans, Return to classic, comfortable and versatile.

Topic four funky rock

As night falls, the Maje evening wear series returns to the rhythm of rock and roll. The long faux fur coat and black overalls reveal a neutral temperament, neat and capable; the wrap-around skirt and the black long skirt with hollow cut are full of fashion, just like attending the evening ceremony of the Palace of Versailles Rock vibe.