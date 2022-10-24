CONVERSE launches global brand campaign to help a new generation unleash creativity





Shanghai, China (October 24, 2022) – For more than a century, Converse has been building a platform for young creatives to express their creativity freely. The creative energy displayed by young people has always inspired Converse. The brand cherishes this vigorous force and hopes to use it as a link to communicate with young consumers around the world. Therefore, in October this year, Converse, with the theme of “CREATE NOW CREATE NEXT”, gathered creative talents from 18 cities around the world to jointly create creative video shorts and eye-catching long video advertisements , to create a brand new brand campaign.









The event featured over 20 creatives from a variety of fields, including musician and actor Vince Staples, DJ and electronica Honey Dijon, Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, hardcore punk band Turnstile , hip-hop duo A1 x J1, art musician Lil Cherry and art musician and creative entrepreneur Tom Yeti, among others. They, who are shining in their respective fields, created a 6-second video with their different identities and specialties; at the same time, these 20 short videos showing their personal characteristics were seamlessly spliced ​​into a 2-minute long video in a new creative form. Video, both independent and dazzling, rich and diverse. In addition to recording the inspirational fragments of individual extraordinary creativity, the final film has become an artistic anthem that pays tribute to the power of creativity through communication and integration.





Hip-hop duo A1 x J1





Creative entrepreneur Tom Yeti

Converse hopes that through this event, it will try to use a new form of co-creation to redefine the existing brand promotion model, so that participants can fully display their creativity, so as to create a new co-creation platform that highlights creativity, shares creativity, and grows with each other. 20 creatives needed to create their own unique look in just 6 seconds of video, while also telling their own personal stories with music to show their passion for creation. The various rich elements in the short film are intertwined, and the audience has an emotional resonance with it.

These films collectively represent Converse’s long-standing brand philosophy: to build an ideal platform for young talents to develop their creativity, and to provide rich experiences and opportunities for the growth of young creatives.

Singer, producer and designer Tyler, The Creator is one such example. He has cooperated with Converse for many years. He used the classic shoes of Converse as the artistic canvas to display his creativity, and used more than 40 bold cooperation series products to show his creative, unique and playful artistic talents. At the same time, he also relies on the close cooperation with Converse. It has significantly increased its influence on a global scale, and this is the embodiment of Converse’s continuous encouragement of young creative talents and inheritance of creative power. Therefore, Converse specially invited him to be the executive music producer for this event, and Tyler, The Creator also chose an exclusive instrumental accompaniment with his excellent artistic taste to add icing on the cake to the soundtrack of the full version of the film. He also provided music guidance to some of the creators of this collaboration who did not have original music, helping them to finalize the 6-second video clip.

In addition, Converse also created an exclusive playlist covering 10 different styles of songs for this event, ranging from the young melody of Hip-Hop, the free rhythm of Rap, the dynamic energy of Latin to the hardcore passion of Punk, to satisfy the public’s interest in The diverse needs of music hobbies.





Converse “Love Whisper” Music Group Portrait

In this global brand event, the Chinese market also used music as an inspiration bridge, gathering Tao Leran, Deng Jie DEN, Yin Liyao, Li Dingding, Geomagnetic Card, Zhang Xige, Wen Zhaojie, Zhang Yuhan Leezi, Shark Fin Fin, Chen Jialin Whle, TASHI DELÄK and Ti Yunzong, a total of 12 groups of young music singers and composers, jointly launched a new music creative project: the original variety show Converse “Love Whisper”. We hope to provide them with a sound platform and recommend to everyone who likes music to pay attention to urban music and musicians who have “quality, but lack of attention but are worthy of attention”, aiming to create the next popular wave for the pop music market, Convey the spirit of “Small voices can also make a lot of noise”.

This is also in line with Converse’s support for the new generation of music in China over the years. The documentary of Converse’s “Love Noise” road tour, which recorded the national tour of the underground rock band many years ago, has been well received by everyone. It fully implements Converse’s promotion of pop culture development and adherence to independence. Spiritual brand vision. It is believed that the performances of these young musicians in this event can bring a refreshing and new sensory experience to the audience.

In the creation stage, musicians will be divided into two teams, north and south, according to the city where they are located, and perform solo, cooperative and team creation performances with different themes. Converse also exclusively teamed up with the young social platform Xiaohongshu to record its performance, creation and daily life in the form of a mini reality show. Whether it is inspired and passionate creations, brilliant energetic performances or long nights of hard thinking, all are waiting for everyone to go to the Xiaohongshu platform on October 27 to find out.

Converse hopes to ignite a new generation of sparks with the brand activity of “CREATE NOW CREATE NEXT”, and support them every step forward, whether it is the momentum on the sports field, the rhythm of multiple expressions, or the rhythm of not being set limited imagination. Next, the creation starts with you.

