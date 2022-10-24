Reprinted from: Poster Fashion

Original title: Male star street shooting | Wu Jianhao’s big brother Fan watched the auto show, and Mr. Laitu also entered the beauty industry?

Friends, have a nice weekend.

This week’s male star street shoot was opened by the brothers. Wu Jianhao of the big fan was watching the car show, Xiao Jingteng of the gentleman was watching the art exhibition, and one of the “four beauties in the world” who I haven’t seen in a long time turned into a brother next door and walked to the airport, guess who it is ?

In Europe and the United States, Mr. Kan is wearing his semi-permanent rain boots and leading his new girlfriend out of the street again. Commander Gao’s new play is sharp enough, and Mr. Lai Rabbit has also entered the beauty industry, becoming the head of Lai! Come and see his new hair color↓

On October 10, Wu Jianhao appeared in Shanghai

This issue starts with a few brothers whose fashion index does not lose to Xiaosheng! VanNess attended the MAYBACH tour held in Taikoo Li Qiantan, and the boss who watched the car had to dress as a handsome boss. The embroidery designs on the suits and shirts are very careful and meticulous to give their own fashion points (the hairstyle is also very handsome, it is super suitable for him!)

On October 19, Su Youpeng appeared in Beijing

Who would have thought that this is the 49-year-old Su Youpeng? In addition to his very good performance in “Overcoming Toughness”, he is not afraid of walking to the airport in private clothes. He is very young in black and white suits and jeans.

On October 19, Qiao Zhenyu appeared in Beijing

Isn’t this Teacher Qiao, one of the “Four Beauties in the End of the World“, it’s been a long time since I saw him. The yellow and black plaid coat is very casual and very next door. Please come out and film more handsome guys!

On September 29, Xiao Jingteng appeared in Shanghai

Rain God went to the Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art to see the pictures for the exhibition. No wonder he was wearing a suit and tie and a brooch. It was full of artistic atmosphere and very suitable for the occasion.

On October 17, Gong Jun appeared in Zhejiang

Next comes the younger brothers. The first is Gong Jun, who works in Hengdian. He and Mi’s new drama “Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker” is being filmed. This drama is very popular, looking forward to the finished product~

On October 19, Oscar appeared in Shanghai

The smooth-haired Xiong Xiong put on a fluffy black and white plaid cardigan, paired with wide-leg pants and shiny pointed boots, and he was lazy and kawaii.

On October 20, Dong Youlin appeared in Shanghai

A very simple black and white top with jeans, decorated with small golden pendants, and the airport has to go comfortably.

On October 20, Zhang Yanqi appeared in Shanghai

Haha, what the hell did this kid go through (the eyes may be to catch the plane and haven’t woken up yet). The “braided” wool cap and a Logo are full of personality. Today is the little blue man Zhang Yanqi.

On October 18, local time, Kanye West appeared in Beverly Hills

Kanye is dating his new Brazilian girlfriend, Juliana Nalú, at an Italian restaurant. While rapidly becoming popular, Nalú was also transformed into a Kanye style without stopping, with short hair + tight vest + wide-leg boots.

As for Ye Kan, he still wears his recent favorite “2024 peaked cap” and “warrior style” boots (after breaking up with Sister Jin, every time Ye has been in contact with him has a sense of “sweetness”, tsk tsk ).

On October 13, local time, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz appeared in Beverly Hills

The corner of Dabu’s mouth holding the puppy evoked a smile (death laughing), and he was holding Y2K’s Nicola for shopping, so sweetly said.

On October 17, local time, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman appeared in New York

Bella and Marc attended a charity event together. For the first time, I saw Marc wearing such a formal dress, which matched perfectly with Ms. Bella in a champagne-colored shimmering deep V dress! Both of them have high-spirited temperament, and it is true that the red air is properly supported.

On October 17, local time, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appeared in Santa Barbara

The eldest sister and brother-in-law of the Kar family are celebrating the first anniversary of their proposal together. If you see the street shots of our Weibo, you will find that – roses, beaches and dusk, this day is a very romantic and ceremonial day, perfectly replicating the scene of last year’s marriage proposal.

But seeing the appearance of the two of them surrounded by bath towels, the coffee in their mouths couldn’t help spewing out… It’s too happy.

On October 16, local time, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared in West Hollywood

Meghan and Gunner watched the performance of Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker upstairs. Master Gun’s gray woolen coat is a bit fashionable, with a hollow inner layer, which is a little sexy.

On October 20, local time, Ryan Gosling appeared in Australia

High Commander was filming in a Sydney car park for “Stunt Hunter,” a show about a Hollywood stuntman who also works as a bounty hunter to make ends meet.

With flowing hair, hands on his hips, and sharp eyes, he doesn’t know which plot he is playing in?

On October 19, local time, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen appeared in Los Angeles

Sister Legend accompanied Brother Legend to a late-night photography event. The two held hands and laughed so sweetly. Brother Legend’s flowery shirt was a little irritable.

On October 19, local time, Jared Leto appeared in New York

Lai Rabbit has also joined the beauty industry! He and business partner Jonathan Keren hosted the Twentynine Palms launch party at Dover Street Market. The theme color of the product is purple, so the scene layout, lighting, and Lai Rabbit’s hair are all made purple, haha, I have to call it Mr. Lai.

On October 19, local time, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger appeared in Los Angeles

Papa and his wife are walking on the street and drinking coffee in casual sportswear, without their daughters, enjoying the world of husband and wife.

On October 19, local time, Shawn Mendes appeared in California

Pleasant (and always wearing very little) little fresh meat Mengde on his way to coffee. In the past week, he has been in Los Angeles many times. He has been seen going to the gym, buying smoothies, and going to the farmers market to buy flowers blahblah.

It’s also cute to yawn lazily in the sun.

On October 19, local time, Dwayne Johnson appeared in Madrid

Dwayne Johnson has been busy running around the world recently to promote his upcoming new movie “Black Adam” (Black Adam).

On October 17, local time, Bruce Willis appeared in Santa Monica

Bruce has been out of show business since March this year after his family announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia. It’s also been a long time since I’ve seen her. This time I was wearing casual clothes for a walk with my friends, and I looked pretty good.

On October 17, local time, Pete Davidson appeared in New York

In some of Pitt’s scenes in Staten Island for the upcoming Peacock series, Emmy winner Edie Falco will play Pitt’s mother and Oscar winner Joe Pesci will play Pitt’s grandfather, who seems to have lost his sister, though. The love here, and the career development is still smooth sailing (Yazi wearing a leather jacket and pockets, looks very cold)…

On October 15, local time, George Clooney and Amal Clooney appeared in Los Angeles

The last time I saw George in a formal suit (really a long time ago) was a very classic and fitted tuxedo. Standing next to a delicate wife in a mint green and white dress finally doesn’t look like a bodyguard. (I can’t help but praise female stars among male stars. The fold details of Amal’s dress and the big wavy hairstyle can match, it is very beautiful).

On October 14, local time, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner appeared in Los Angeles

Er Qiao and Feifei had just been “caught” in London the day before, and the next day they flashed to Los Angeles and the upstairs couple to attend the same event (the 2nd annual ceremony of the Oscar Film Museum). Er Qiao’s jackets and trousers have metal ring designs, which seem to be punk style today. (Feifei’s lace leggings are very sexy, and yesterday’s street photo also included a photo of her and Miss Zheng Haoyan in the same frame~)

Huh, have you been handsome by your brothers today? Squat your screams in the comment area.

