Home » Malena Galmarini shared her health plan for Tigre with workers and authorities from the Pacheco Hospital
Entertainment

Malena Galmarini shared her health plan for Tigre with workers and authorities from the Pacheco Hospital

by admin
Malena Galmarini shared her health plan for Tigre with workers and authorities from the Pacheco Hospital

During the meeting, the representatives of the health workers of the Hospital communicated the critical situation that the health system is going through in the district, in which low salaries trigger an “exodus of professionals” to other districts and the private system. They also argued that the municipal primary care device is devastated as a result of the lack of professionals.

The pre-candidate reaffirmed her commitment to work to improve the local health system and the conditions of its workers. In addition, she maintained that her space believes in a health system “that prioritizes the promotion of rights, the prevention of disease and with primary care as a strategy so that neighbors do not have to go to the hospital level with cadres of acquired disease”.

“We discussed what is the health system we want for Buenos Aires and Region V and what is the one we need for the Tigreans. We also talked about the need to expand this Hospital and give it a central role in the articulation of health in the district” declared Galmarini after the meeting. This expansion includes the construction of 200 m2 that will allow the incorporation of 50 hospitalization beds and 10 of High complexity.

During the meeting, he shared some of his proposals, among which are the creation of a unified emergency system; the improvement of the infrastructure of the General Pacheco Hospital; the integration of the local public health system with the social works, private-public subsector, provincial and national; the adherence of the Municipality to the Professional Hospital Career Law; strengthening mental health care systems; the integration of the digital clinical history in all effectors and the recovery of the figure of health promoters.

See also  The Surprising Connection Between Tong Xiangyu's Father and Tathagata Buddha: Same Actor Revealed!

During the meeting, the workers expressed their concern about the poor results of the HDIs promoted by the Municipality and the New Hospital project, which they see as unfeasible.

Martin, one of the workers’ representatives present at the meeting, stated: “The meeting was very productive, the proposals we made to him and how he received them. Malena told us about the policies that she has to work together with the public Hospital”. And he added: “We appreciate you listening to us and having this dialogue table.”

The meeting was attended by the Executive Director of Hospital Magdalena V. de Martinez, Diego Morera; the District Health Professionals Union Front; Tigre health team workers, Juan Delle Donne, Executive Director of Hospital Cordero de San Fernando and Gonzalo Meschengieser, member of the candidate’s health team.

You may also like

The Luxury Stroller for Nadia Ferreira and Marc...

Pakistan Iron Girl: A Symbol of China-Pakistan Friendship

Mercedes-AMG C-Class and E-Class Set to Return with...

pitched battle in Carlos Paz’s soccer between fans;...

Unveiling Anuel AA’s Mysterious New Girlfriend: Meet Laury...

They denounced Worldcoin, the app that scans iris...

‘THEY CAN SEE MORE THAN YOU CAN SEE’:...

How to make a rich cabbage lasagna?

Breaking Through the Game: How Emerging Streetwear Brands...

Controversial Statements by Yahritza and her Essence Spark...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy