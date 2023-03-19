The driver of the approached vehicle did not present documentation of carrying or transporting weapons and was taken to the police station.

A man was arrested carrying a pistol and a carbine this Saturday night (18), in Planaltina, after approaching military police from the Tactical Operational Road (TOR).

A search was carried out inside the vehicle, where a 9mm caliber pistol with 75 ammunition and a 22 caliber carbine with scope and 79 ammunition were found.

The driver of the vehicle approached did not present documentation of carrying or transporting weapons, so he and all the war material were taken to the police station to register the occurrence.