MAN FROM MARSEILLE – “Flamingo” – mica

The Linz quintet MANN AUS MARSEILLE shows on their third album “Flamingo” (Pumpkin Records) in a really nice way how interesting and exciting dealing with indie rock in German can still be today.

You think that everything has already been said when it comes to indie rock, then suddenly the band comes along Man from Marseilles therefore and teaches you better. The fact that the Linz quintet has always interpreted the term indie rock a little differently was already clearly evident on their first two albums “Warum Elite” (2013) and “Wait until it’s dark” (2017). The new work “Flamingo” is no exception in this regard. Once again, frontman Hannes Holzweber and his fellow musicians celebrate a sound that offers a lot more than what is usual in this genre.

The songs from Man from Marseilles reveal a great deal of variety, and that on all levels. In the arrangements, the melodies, in the intensity with which they are performed, each number tells its own story. That may have been the case in the past, but what is new is that it is Man from Marseilles succeeded this time in making everything sound as if it were made of one piece. It doesn’t matter whether you step on the gas and make a punk noise, all gates are open to playfulness or the band indulges in the easygoing and relaxed groove, the signature of man from marseille, which is particularly light-footed this time, is clearly recognizable at every moment.

Man from Marseilles certainly show up on “Flamingo” as a band that has progressed in really exciting ways. Creative stagnation apparently happens somewhere else, not with this troupe. A really strong comeback that gives hope that we won’t have to wait another six years for a new album.

Michael Ternai

++++

Links:

Man from Marseille (Facebook)

Pumpkin Records