If you are looking for a cozy and modern Italian restaurant in Amsterdam, then Mangia Pasta Bar Amsterdam is definitely worth a visit. Located on the busy Amstelveenseweg, the restaurant is surprisingly casual and cozy inside. During our visit we tried a selection of pasta dishes from their menu and we were really surprised by the taste and quality of their food.

Mangia Pasta Bar Amsterdam: a delicious Italian restaurant!

When we enter Mangia Pasta Bar Amsterdam, we immediately notice the modern and warm atmosphere. The restaurant is quite small, with many cozy seats and very friendly and hospitable staff. The atmosphere was perfect for a nice dinner and we overlook the pleasant bustle of the Amstelveenseweg.

Scarpariello with yellow and red cherry tomatoes

Spaghetti Alla Nerano

perfect al dente pasta

At Mangia Pasta Bar there is a lot of goodies on the menu, such as cocktails and aperitivo snacks. But of course we come here for the pasta dishes! We were lucky enough to sample quite a few of their pasta dishes this time around so we can give you some real advice on what you should definitely try here. Each dish took us on a mini-vacation to a different Italian region: with perfectly al dente pasta and delicious sauces that complemented the pasta perfectly.

Spaghetti alla nerano with gerookte mozzarella

What were our favourites? The pasta a la norma was really delicious, with baked eggplant and a tasty tomato sauce that was extra full of flavor from the ricotta. And the biggest surprise was the spaghetti alla nerano: a truly unique dish, with a creamy and smoky taste thanks to the smoked mozzarella. Are you a fish lover? Then be sure to try the linguine al ragu di mare, with two types of squid in a delicious tomato sauce.

Linguine with seafood ragout

Anchovy and truffle butter

Recipes from a star chef

The burro alici e tartufo was another favourite, with a delicious truffle butter sauce with a hint of anchovies and perfectly cooked pasta. This pasta is prepared according to the original recipe of chef PeppeGuida of the Michelin Restaurant: Antica Osteria Nonna Rosa in Vico Equense, and really special in taste! Finally, the pasta with nduja and stracciatella was extremely tasty, with a spicy and flavorful sauce that complemented the creamy stracciatella cheese perfectly.

We were really pampered at Mangia Pasta Bar Amsterdam! Delicious pasta dishes, with a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for dinner with friends. If you are in Amsterdam South and looking for a good Italian restaurant, then Mangia Pasta Bar Amsterdam is definitely worth a visit.

Eat Pasta Bar

Amstelveenseweg 65, Amsterdam East

