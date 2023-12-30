Mangia Pizza: the ultimate pizza experience

Are you ready for a journey through the world of pizzas? At Mangia Pizza on the Amstelveenseweg in Amsterdam we were invited for “the ultimate pizza experience”. Chef Antonio Cavoto, originally from Italy, took us on a five-course adventure where tradition and innovation go hand in hand. This place with three locations in Amsterdam surprised us with a menu entitled “from the people to the people”.

Menu Pizza Experience

A look behind the scenes with Antonio

Antonio, co-owner of Mangia Pizza, is a true pizza master from San Marco dei Cavoti, near Naples. His love for pizza started when he was young. Although he studied civil engineering, his passion for pizza stayed with him. He refined his skills in various pizzerias before moving to Amsterdam. At Mangia Pizza, where he initially started as a pizza chef and became co-owner in 2018, his love for pizza continued to grow and he made it into the top 100 best pizza chefs in the world.

Chefs Antonio at Jean Carlos

Antonio passionately told us about his focus on different oven techniques – from deep frying to electric and wood oven – to offer a range of flavors. What really stood out was his dedication to using all parts of the ingredients. For example, they created a gel from tomato water and used every part of the pig in their dishes. Super awesome!

Pizza Maritata van gaschef Mario Loina

The delicious dishes

Each pizza served told its own story. Take for example the ‘Acciuga Velata’, from the oven and deep-fried with stracciatella cheese, olive powder, anchovies, and a surprising gel made from tomato water. Or the ‘Luxury Natals’, a padellino pizza from the electric oven with escarole, pine nuts, raisins and a touch of caviar. Not to forget the ‘Pizza Maritata’ specially made by chef Mario Loina, board member of the Italian Association of Chefs. This pizza was baked in the wood oven with cauliflower cream, Provola cheese, fried cod and delicious pork cheek. For the fifth course we had the choice between the ‘100-180-430’, a pizza made from different grains prepared in three different ways, or the ‘Napoli – Jakarta one way’, a fried calzone filled with rendang tempeh. As a grand finale, there was the ‘Croccantino’, a fried dough dessert with hazelnuts, almonds, chocolate and pistachio – very tasty and an ode to the region where Antonio comes from.

100-180-430

The matching wine pairing

The ultimate pizza experience also came with a delicious wine pairing. The selection of wines, including pino bianco festival, montepulciano cerasuola and primitivo, added an extra dimension to our experience, perfectly pairing with each dish. And we were lucky: sitting next to us was Alessandro Matrone, the wine importer of the pairing. He took the time to tell us more about his collaboration with Antonio and shared his knowledge about the wines we tasted.

Croccantino dessert

Finally: a special experience

We really enjoyed the ‘ultimate pizza experience’ at Mangia Pizza! Each pizza had its own unique twist, with Antonio and his team using innovative tricks in the kitchen to create special flavors. With delicious wines and entertainment we certainly had a very special pizza experience!

Eat Pizza

Amstelveenseweg 63-65, Amsterdam South

