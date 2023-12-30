The Minister of Government, Mónica Palencia, spoke about security actions

SECURITY.

In the country there are four provinces in which the incidence of crime is highest and Plan Fénix is ​​concentrated in those areas. The Minister of Government and Interior, Mónica Palencia, made an evaluation of security actions since the current Government took office.

Palencia pointed out that the provinces with the most “hot zones” are: Los Ríos, Guayas, Manabí and Esmeraldas. In these provinces, according to the Minister, there are 18 problem areas.

He also announced that there is progress in the fight against crime. He spoke of the fact that the incidence of violent deaths in Machala (El Oro) fell from 2.8% to 0.5%; while in Durán (Guayas) it decreased from 20.5% to 13.7%.

“The President has given a very clear instruction. He does not want a soldier in any barracks. He wants us to take to the streets,” Palencia said. In that sense, the Armed Forces are in charge of controlling the possession and carrying of weapons.

He also talked about the security block. He stated that it is an essential part of Plan Fénix. “It is the link between the Presidency of the Republic and the Armed Forces and the National Police. A first operation has already taken place, we are in several.”

In another interview for Radio Centro, Palencia also mentioned that technical security tables were installed in the four provinces together with the Mayor’s Office of Guayaquil, the Police and the Armed Forces. This for interventions in specific areas of that city./El Expreso