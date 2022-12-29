[The Epoch Times, December 29, 2022]The epidemic swept across China, and more and more celebrities died. It was reported today (29th) that Peking Opera performer Zhao Minghua and former director of Sichuan Art Museum Qian Laizhong passed away. And two days earlier, the former Shanghai Fisheries University professor Wang Yaogeng passed away.

The Beijing News reported on December 29 that Peking Opera performer Zhao Minghua died in Tianjin at the age of 87.

According to public information, Zhao Minghua, born in 1935, once worshiped Li Duokui, an artist of Peking Opera Laodan, as his teacher, and became Li Duokui’s first female disciple. Zhao Minghua performed for the leaders of the Communist Party of China twice in 1959. In 1964, he cooperated with Liang Yiming and Yun Yanming to rehearse the red Peking Opera “The Revolution Has Its Descendants”.

The official did not specify the cause of Zhao Minghua’s death, but some Weibo netizens mentioned that Zhao Minghua died of an underlying disease caused by the new crown (CCP virus).

According to “Red Star News“, Qian Laizhong, executive vice chairman of the Sichuan Federation of Literary and Art Circles, former chairman and honorary chairman of the Sichuan Artists Association, former director of the Sichuan Art Museum, and director of the Sichuan Provincial Political Consultative Conference Painting and Calligraphy Academy, died of illness on the morning of the 29th. Died at the age of 80.

In addition, “Paper News” reported that the obituary issued by the WeChat public account of “Shanghai Ocean University” on December 27: Wang Yaogeng, a member of the Communist Party of China and former professor of Shanghai Fisheries University (now Shanghai Ocean University), died on December 12 “due to his advanced age”. He died at home on March 27 at the age of 92. Wang Yaogeng is an expert in ocean-going squid fishing in the Chinese Communist Party and is known as the “father of Chinese squid fishing”.

Recently, the epidemic in China has been raging, and a large number of experts and celebrities from all walks of life have died of illness. The vast majority are members of the CCP, or people who follow the CCP and stand for the CCP.

Among them, many well-known artists in the Peking Opera circle have passed away.

On December 27, Zhang Manling, a member of the Communist Party of China, a famous Chinese Peking Opera performing artist, and a member of the Art Steering Committee of the National Peking Opera Company, died in Beijing.

Lu Ruiming, a famous playwright, former president of the National Peking Opera Company and Secretary of the Party Committee, died in Beijing on December 27 at the age of 97 due to illness and medical treatment. As early as the early days of the CCP usurping power, Lu Ruiming organized a Peking Opera troupe in Qingdao to promote the CCP.

Cheng Jinghua, a personal disciple of Peking Opera Laodan artist Li Duokui and niece of Cheng Yanqiu, a famous Peking Opera actress, died in Kunming on December 20 due to infection (Beijing Opera Net News). Cheng Jinghua once sang the CCP model opera “Red Lantern” and so on.

The founder of New Peking Opera, Chu Lanlan, who once performed the CCP’s red drama “Red Detachment of Women”, died on December 18 due to illness, at the age of 40.

On December 16, Peking Opera performer Song Changrong passed away at the age of 87. Song Changrong is a member of the Communist Party of China.

