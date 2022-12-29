L‘Alzheimer’s is a form of progressive dementia that affects the brain and can cause a significant decline in cognitive abilities, such as memory, thinking and reasoning. Initially, symptoms may be mild and may include difficulty remembering recent conversations or appointments, or doing simple maths.

As the disease progresses, symptoms can become more severe and can include long-term memory loss, difficulty speaking or walking, and changes in personality and understanding.

Alzheimer’s can be a problem not only for the patient, but also for the family members and friends who care for him or her. You may need long-term care and ongoing care, which can be physically and emotionally demanding. Additionally, family members may feel overwhelmed with responsibilities and uncertainty about the future, and may have difficulty dealing with negative emotions associated with a loved one’s illness.

It is important to remember that there are resources available to help family members manage Alzheimer’s and take care of their needs. For example, there are family support groups, home help services, and day care centers that can provide a temporary break for caregivers with Alzheimer’s disease. Also, it’s important to talk to your doctor and other health professionals to understand what options are available and how best to manage your condition.

Alzheimer’s, an incurable disease?

Currently, there is no definitive cure for Alzheimer’s. However, there are treatments available that can slow down the symptoms of the disease and improve the patient’s quality of life.

One of the most commonly used treatments for Alzheimer’s is drug therapy, which includes drugs that act on the symptoms of the disease and can help slow down cognitive decline. For example, some drugs work by increasing the levels of certain chemicals in the brain that are involved in transmitting information. Other medications can help reduce inflammation in the brain and a protect nerve cells from damage.

In addition to drug therapy, there are other treatments that may be helpful for Alzheimer’s patients. For example, the occupational therapy and cognitive rehabilitation can help maintain cognitive skills and manage daily activities. Physical therapy and rehabilitation can help maintain mobility and prevent injury. In addition, psychological therapy can help manage emotions and improve quality of life.

It is important to note that every patient with Alzheimer’s is unique and that the most effective treatment will depend on the patient’s individual needs. It’s important to talk to your doctor to understand what options are available and how to best manage the disease.

Something is moving for the treatment of Alzheimer’s

Scientists have developed a blood test to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease without the need for expensive brain imaging or a painful lumbar puncture, in which a sample of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is taken from the lower back. If validated, the test could allow for faster diagnosis of the disease, meaning therapies could be started sooner.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, but diagnosis remains difficult, especially in the early stages of the disease. The professor. Thomas Karikari from the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (USA), which participated in the study, said:

Many patients, even in the United States, lack access to MRI and PET scanners. Accessibility is a major issue.

The development of a reliable blood test would be a major step forward.

A blood test is cheaper, safer, and easier to administer, and can improve clinical efficiency in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease and selecting participants for clinical trials and disease monitoring.

While current blood tests can accurately detect abnormalities of amyloid and tau proteins, pinpointing markers of nerve cell damage specific to the brain has been more difficult. Karikari and his colleagues from around the world have focused on developing a blood test based on antibodies that can detect a particular form of tau proteincalled brain-derived tau, specific to Alzheimer’s disease.

They have it tested on 600 patients at various stages of Alzheimer’s and found that levels of the protein correlated well with tau levels and could reliably distinguish Alzheimer’s from other neurodegenerative diseases.

The next step will be to validate the test in a wider range of patients, including those of different racial and ethnic backgrounds and those suffering from different stages of memory loss or other potential symptoms of dementia.

Karikari also hopes that monitoring levels of brain-derived tau in the blood could improve clinical trial design for Alzheimer’s treatments.

