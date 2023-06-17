Manzur warns that he is still in the race: “I’m looking forward to applying”

Less than a week after the presentation of the lists of pre-candidates, the governor of Tucuman, Juan Manzurrecognized that he is “eager” to compete in the next national elections.

“I’m looking forward to applying“, Manzur said. According to Unión por la Patria sources, the former chief of staff could accompany the presidential candidate who decides to support Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

Manzur regained prominence after the resounding victory of his lieutenant governor in the Tucuman elections, Osvaldo Jaldo

Elections in Tucumán: the official Osvaldo Jaldo prevails by more than 20 points

“They left me for dead and here I am, uploaded to probable postulation. There will be a friend or a friend who will promote me. That remains to be seen in the next few days,” he told the newspaper. The Gazette.

The Governors League demanded in a statement that the ruling party appear at the PASO with a “federal integration unit list”, Y Manzur could have a preponderant place in that framework.

On the night of Jaldo’s triumph, upon receiving the minister and possible candidate Pedro’s WadoManzur stated that he was prepared to accompany him in a formula.

Osvaldo Jaldo, Rossana Chahla and Juan Manzur.

Asked by the local press about whether he would head a possible list with De Pedro, the former chief of the Nation’s Cabinet replied: “Obviously yes, any leader in Peronism that you propose to occupy a place will say yes; That’s natural in our political space.”

However, despite the fact that he said that the Minister of the Interior was one of the “great leaders” of Peronism, Manzur asked to have “a bit of prudence” until the ruling party defines its presidential candidates.

Tucumán: the final scrutiny confirmed the candidate for mayor of the Frente de Todos as the winner

The triumph of the Frente de Todos in the capital of Tucumán and the impulse of Juan Manzur

After the technical failures that were detected in the elections last Sunday in San Miguel de Tucumanthe final scrutiny gave the winner to Rossana Chahlacandidate for mayor of the Front of All and former Minister of Health of the province.

With this triumph, Peronism regains power in the Tucuman capital, displacing Together for Change of the administration, currently governed by German Alfaro.

After scrutinizing 203 tables that had not been counted in the provisional count due to errorsa difference of more than 3,000 votes was determined: 44.03% (25,445 votes) for Rossana Chahlaof the Front of All, and 38.35% (22,163) for Beatriz Davilathe senator who nominated Together for Change to succeed Alfaro.

Tucumán: a key election that will accelerate definitions in the FdT

On Thursday, in a radio note, the former Minister of Health referred to the national elections with a burning statement. “I see Manzur running as a candidate for PresidentHe is a serious person, who does not confront. I think that in our space there are many capable people to present themselves, but you have to be encouraged, ”he indicated.

Rossana Chahla’s hit in the Tucuman capital would finish crowning Manzur’s triumph. The governor seized that city from Juntos, which allows him to promote a federal framework of Peronismwith his figure at the head.

