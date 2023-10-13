Maribel Guardia Keeps Promise to Late Son: Takes Grandson on Trip to Disneyland

Maribel Guardia fulfills her late son’s dream and takes grandson to Disneyland

Maribel Guardia, the 64-year-old actress and singer, recently fulfilled one of the dreams of her late son, Julián. Julián tragically passed away six months ago from cardiac arrest, but his mother made sure to honor his wishes. Maribel took her grandson, José Julián, on a trip to Disneyland, which was originally planned by Julián himself.

In a heartfelt post on her social media networks, Maribel shared a photograph of the trip she took with her son to this magical place. She also posted photos of the recent trip she embarked on with her grandson, daughter-in-law, and husband. Maribel expressed her astonishment at the fact that José Julián enjoys the same games that his father did.

With an emotional message, Maribel assured her deceased son once again that she would take care of their offspring and ensure that he knows how much she loves him. She promised to keep his memory alive and provide love and support to José Julián, who was the love of Julián’s life and Maribel’s eternal love.

Despite the pain of her son’s untimely death, Maribel Guardia finds solace in her role as a grandmother. During a recent family trip to Miami, she shared pictures of herself enjoying quality time with her six-year-old grandson, who bears a striking physical resemblance to his late father.

In the midst of her grief, Maribel Guardia continues to cherish the precious moments spent with her grandson. She recently posted a series of photos in which she is seen having a blast with him, while donning a bikini. She captioned the photos, “Playing with my grandson is priceless.”

Maribel also shared videos on her social media platforms, capturing some of the most special moments of their trip to Disney. The videos were accompanied by the song “I need you,” which was sung by Maribel’s late son, Julián.

Maribel Guardia’s determination to honor her son’s memory and create new memories with her grandson is truly inspiring. Her love for her family shines through, and she continues to find joy despite the pain of loss.

