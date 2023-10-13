New York Braces for Colder and Snowier Winter, Thanks to Strengthening El Niño

NY Prepares for Colder Winter with More Snow, According to AccuWeather

New York residents are bracing themselves for a winter that is forecasted to be colder and snowier than usual, attributed to the strengthening El Niño. AccuWeather experts predict that despite an increase in snowfall compared to last year, the total amount will likely remain near or below the historical average.

AccuWeather suggests that the first snowfall may occur in November, affecting New York and its surrounding areas. However, despite a more active winter season, accumulation figures are expected to stay within historic levels or even decrease due to the influence of El Niño on the weather pattern.

The forecast also indicates that snowfall may occur in waves throughout the winter. The initial batch is expected in November, followed by a quieter December, and a busier period after the New Year. Expert Paul Pastelok notes that the Northeast’s window for snowfall usually opens from late January to February, potentially resulting in heavy snowfall in cities like Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and their neighboring areas.

This year’s winter will noticeably diverge from the relatively mild conditions experienced last year, particularly in New England and the Mid-Atlantic regions. The first accumulations of snow are typically linked to the lake effect phenomenon, where cold air meets the relatively warmer waters of the Great Lakes, causing snow precipitation.

In contrast to last winter, Boston is expected to receive between 38 and 44 inches of snow, while New York could accumulate between 18 and 26 inches, and Philadelphia between 16 and 24 inches. These figures align with the historical average for snowfall in these cities.

As New York prepares for the upcoming winter season, residents are advised to stay up-to-date with weather forecasts and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during potentially hazardous conditions.

