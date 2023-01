It goes off the road and rolls over on New Year’s Eve. Crash in Cadola around 2. A man lost control of the car, for causes under investigation, at the curve before the church and overturned. He was rescued by the Suem 118 ambulance and transported to the San Martino hospital in Belluno, while the firefighters took care of the reclamation of the Alemagna state road and the restoration of the road system. The operations lasted about an hour.