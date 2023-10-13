Israel Prepares for Possible Ground Invasion of Gaza

Israel Prepares for Possible Ground Invasion of Palestinian Territory

Israel is making preparations for a potential ground invasion of Gaza as tensions escalate. The Israeli military has mobilized troops, tanks, and other military equipment to the border with the Palestinian strip, and has called up an astounding 300,000 reservists.

Amidst growing concerns over civilian casualties, there have been calls for the creation of a humanitarian corridor to allow Palestinians to escape before the possible land invasion. Such an invasion would likely involve intense urban combat, which could lead to devastating consequences for the residents of Gaza.

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, chief of the Israeli General Staff, expressed a determination to drastically change the situation in Gaza. He stated, “Gaza will never be the same. We will reach a situation where whoever runs Gaza will be hit hard, we will dismantle him. And everyone who stays there will understand very well that this is not done with the State of Israel.”

The United Nations is urging the release of hostages and the lifting of the siege on Gaza. Secretary General Antonio Guterres voiced his concerns over the ongoing cycle of violence and horror and called for an immediate end to the aggression. The UN chief is deeply worried about the soaring death toll, which already stands at over 1,200 in Israel and 1,350 in Gaza.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz, on the other hand, declared that the full siege on Gaza would continue until all hostages were freed. This stance signals the Israeli government’s unwavering commitment to its demands.

Meanwhile, during a meeting in Jordan with King Abdullah II, the president of the Palestinian Authority condemned the mistreatment and killing of civilians on both sides. He appealed for an immediate end to the aggression, hoping to bring a halt to the escalating violence.

As the situation in the region remains tense, the international community is closely monitoring the developments, urging restraint and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

