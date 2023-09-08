Marc Anthony Honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: A Memorable Year for the Salsa Singer

Marc Anthony, the beloved salsa singer and icon of the Latino community, has had a year of memorable moments in both his personal and professional life. Recently, Marc welcomed his seventh child with his wife Nadia Ferreira, and now he has been honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Located on Hollywood Boulevard, near famous landmarks such as the W Hotel and Hollywood & Vine, Marc’s star now sits among the likes of other accomplished musicians such as Tommy Mottola, 50 Cent, Amy Adams, Shania Twain, Ellen K, Shakira, and Anjelica Huston. Surrounded by hundreds of cheering fans, Marc was joined by several special guests as he unveiled his star on the renowned Walk of Fame.

Receiving this recognition for his outstanding artistic career just days after celebrating his 55th birthday, Marc expressed his gratitude and emotions during the ceremony. He was accompanied by his children Christian and Ryan (from his previous marriage to Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres), as well as surprise guest David Beckham, who praised Marc’s talent and energy.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times en Español, Marc dedicated his star to his family, his children, and his dedicated audience. The producer of the Walk of Fame ceremony, Ana Martínez, expressed her pride in honoring Marc as one of the most influential artists in the world.

With over 50 number one hits on the Billboard charts and more than 7.1 billion views on YouTube, Marc’s success is a testament to the unwavering support of his fans. One such fan, Rosa Franco, traveled all the way from San Diego to be present at the ceremony. Having attended nine Marc Anthony concerts in her lifetime, she held a sign showcasing her loyalty and love for the singer.

Another fan, Evelyn López, shared a heartwarming story of her niece Jacqueline attending a concert in 2019. Jacqueline’s sign caught the attention of Marc’s team, and she was invited on stage. This unforgettable moment symbolized the special connection Marc has with his audience.

Felipe Pimiento, the Director of Operations for Magnus Media, revealed Marc’s sentiments during a car ride. Marc felt that, despite his long and successful career, he was just beginning. His genuine joy and gratitude were evident as he shared the stage with friends and family.

Michel Vega, CEO of Magnus Media, emphasized Marc’s kindness and warm personality, stating that he has a huge heart and is more than just an artist on stage. Vega expressed his admiration for Marc’s humanitarian efforts, including his alliance with “Somos Una Voz” and the Maestro Cares Foundation, which helps provide aid to areas affected by natural disasters in Latin America.

Among the guests at the ceremony were Henry Cárdenas, Anthony Ramos, and Julio Reyes Copello, who have all collaborated with Marc throughout his career. His longtime friend and publicist, Blanca Lasalle, was also present to support him.

Looking back, it feels like just yesterday when Ricky Martin presented Marc with the 2016 Person of the Year award in Las Vegas. Now, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Marc’s career has reached another milestone. He has defied the dominance of urban and Mexican regional genres and continues to thrive as a salsa artist, receiving numerous gold and platinum certifications from the RIAA.

Receiving the “6 times Diamond RIAA Certification” for having over 10 million song downloads, Marc’s popularity extends far beyond the borders of salsa’s traditional reach. His concert tours consistently sell out in foreign lands where salsa may not be the most popular genre.

With his star now forever immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard, Marc Anthony’s legacy as a talented artist and humanitarian will continue to inspire generations to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

