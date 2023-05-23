Marcela Tinayre on her new job: “Generating controversy is wise if one can refute ideas with ideas”

With the addition of Marcelo Tinelli to the artistic direction of America TV, great figures began to confirm their presence in the 2023 grid of the channel of the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo. While negotiating for the return of Having lunch and the Night of Mirtha with the legendary hostess, the big-headed man had the pleasure of having Marcela Tinayre in a classic of Argentine television.

Controversy in the Bar debuted in 1963, created by Gerardo and Hugo Sofovich. Then it was the producer’s son, Gustavo, who brought this traditional format back to the small screen. A coffee table where current affairs begin to emerge with an important diversity of people with different opinions and giving the necessary seasoning to the bar so that there is controversy.

Mirtha Legrand and Marcela Tinayre.

As in society, this cycle was marking great changes and incorporating figures that in the original version were unthinkable. But always trying not to lose its essence and find a way to touch on hot topics with humor and debate, without hurting sensibilities.

The last time it aired Controversy went with Mariano Iúdica for America. Next week the program will resume with a woman driving for the first time. Accustomed to the rhythm of television and with a long career as a host, Tinayre he faces a great challenge.

We spoke exclusively with her and she tells us what would be the seasonings that she could add or change to the format: “The truth is that I don’t know what they would be, I think that generating controversy is wise if one can listen to oneself and refute ideas with ideas and not with the success of wanting to be Primo Uomo, no longer, and also ‘the house reserves the right of admission ‘”.

Marcela Always accustomed to saying what she thinks and not afraid of giving her opinion on politics, perhaps she will find in this new program a space to debate issues on the media agenda and receive important visits from officials. In this regard, she replies: “This is what is exciting, in an election year this program is very attractive, and I am also surrounded by very different professionals. Politicians? About five have already written to me, to congratulate me or to memorize their names.”

Controversy at the Bar: panelists, days and times

From next Monday the mother of Juana Avenue will be accompanied by Flavio Mendoza, Chiche Gelblung, Eliana Guercio, Gabriel Schultz, Alfa of Big Brother y Marcelo Polino. The bar will open its doors at the end of Al Dente Night, at 11:15 p.m. Then with the addition of Dancing for a Dream, Like much of the grid, it will undergo changes of day and time.

Let’s remember that recently Tinayre led several seasons of The Blondes by Net TVreplaced his mother in Having lunch and Mirtha’s Night and participated in the program Natalia Oreiro Who is the Mask? But before all this, he was in charge of television cycles on Channel 9, ATC, Azul TV, El Trece, KZO and Telefe.

Faced with this new challenge, we asked him what opinion he gave Mirtha and acknowledges: “My mother is happy that someone is still on our Family’s TV.”

