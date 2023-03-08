At noon on March 8th, Women’s Day, LeTV announced on its new media account that it would limit the exemption of 11 episodes.The first episode to be exempted is “The Promotion of the Princess”. The free time is from 12:00 noon on March 8th to 12:00 on March 11th. The joy of 72-hour crazy drama is here!

November 2016,“Princess’s Promotion”Won the 2016 China Pan-Entertainment Index Ceremony “China Online Student Content List – Online Drama List Top 10″. The play is adapted from the novel of the same name by Fresh Orange. It tells the story of a man with a heart and a daughter as a princess who rushes into the palace with passion and gets promoted smoothly all the way.









The unique theme of the princess princess has gained 4.36 billion views on the whole network

Hilarious, time-traveling, male-to-female, and love to be a princess, this was a unique theme at that time. The story tells that Zhang Peng, a playboy, accidentally fell into the water to avoid being surrounded by his ex-girlfriends. After waking up, I found that not only had I traveled through the millennium, but I had also changed my gender and become the current princess——Zhang Pengpeng. Zhang Peng, who has countless hunters, can’t accept this fact, but he can’t change it either.

On the one hand, Zhang Pengpeng coveted the three thousand beauties in the prince’s harem, but on the other hand he had to learn how to live in the harem. The most troublesome thing for her was that as a “Prince Concubine”, she had to please the Crown Prince Qi Cheng. Therefore, in order to protect himself, Zhang Pengpeng, who is a daughter and a man, has to fall into the struggle between the prince, the nine kings, and the king of Zhao. After experiencing all the struggles and entanglements of love and hate, Zhang Pengpeng finally fell in love with Qi Cheng completely, and the two gave up everything and retired to the mountains.





The simple newcomers who served Huadao appeared in the battle, and now they all became the protagonists of the drama

Repeated use, the finished durians were used as props for the whole show. You must know that the crew was notorious in the circle at that time, and the actors were almost all newcomers, not to mention Fuhuadao. Clothes purchased online, Change the curtains and wear them again. After the “Princess Concubine’s Promotion” became popular, interesting stories during the filming of the series were constantly revealed by everyone. Even the beautiful pictures of the series relied on a blower to finish blowing the whole show.

It is precisely because of such a unique online drama that it became the most popular online drama at that time because of its novel and funny themes.. The most astonishing thing is that the supporting actors in the dramas of the year all started to play the leading role on their own, and became the main protagonists of each drama. “Princess Concubine’s Promotion” is also a famous work of the female advocate Tianai.





Limited to 11 episodes for free, LeTV’s handwriting is really big this time

It is reported that the restriction and exemption of “Princess Concubine’s Promotion” is just the beginning. LeEco will be in the next time, “My Love Tells You”, “Tomb Raider Notes”, “Lei Nu Heart Sutra”, “Genius on the Left, Madman on the Right”, “The Silent Witness”, “Rabbit Violence”, Many dramas of “Broken Ex-Girlfriend”, “The Light-year Distance Between Me and You”, “28-year-old Minor”, and “I’m a Witness” have launched limited free viewing benefits. Friends who like to follow dramas must not miss.



