Publisher Private Division and developer Intercept Games recently launched the sim sequel Kerbal Space Program 2 on PC in Early Access. The game brings a number of new improvements to the Kerbal series, including the user interface and how many parts players can fiddle with, all on top of the promise of better graphics and better performance.

With so much commitment, we’re going to try to design a rocket and fly it into space today at GR Live’s Kerbal Space Program 2 where I’ll be hosting and will be playing a one hour sim, all from the usual time 15 :00 GMT/16:00 CET start. Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

Before we go live, check out the Kerbal Space Program 2 cinematic trailer below.