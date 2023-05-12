Home » Summer Game Fest 2023 will hold an online press conference in June, with PlayStation, Xbox and other big names participating
Summer Game Fest 2023 will hold an online press conference in June, with PlayStation, Xbox and other big names participating

Summer Game Fest 2023 will hold an online press conference in June, with PlayStation, Xbox and other big names participating

Geoff Keighley, who was born in the game media, announced on his Twitter today (12th) the 40 manufacturers participating in this year’s Summer Game Fest, including PlayStation and Xbox that have withdrawn from E3.

This year’s Summer Game Fest 2023 will be held at 3 am on June 9, Taiwan time. The participating manufacturers are as shown in the picture below, including PlayStation, Xbox, Activision, Warner Bros., EA, CD Project, Ubisoft, and the Japanese manufacturers include Square Enix, CAPCOM, SEGA, etc. As for Nintendo, there is no word yet.

After the cancellation of E3 this year, Summer Game Fest 2023 will obviously become the largest game presentation this summer. On June 12, Xbox will also have its own launch event, as well as an exclusive launch event for Starry Sky.

