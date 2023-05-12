«Covid, healed us with natural products»

Access the Premium article and all the contents of the site
A customer from Valdobbiadene, Raffaella V.: «I was suffering from herpes in the mouth and someone advised me to go to Dr. Ronzon. I bought the vial called vaccine and I was effectively cured of cold sores. It was a herbal medicine laboratory, I don’t use medicines and therefore I knew I was going to someone who would have prescribed a natural method for me. I then went there other times and my parents also turned to her ». Then a girl from Treviso, Silvia M.: «I explained my problem, I had an irregular cycle, I had blood tests, hormone tests, gynecological examinations but the pregnancy did not arrive. Then I decided to go to this biologist and she recommended sage, raspberry, rosemary artemisia, cod liver oil and water hemp and I got pregnant ». Even the girl’s mother becomes a customer. Yesterday in the courtroom she spoke like this: «The doctor ordered me many natural products, such as hemp oil, vitamins. Certainly not to replace drugs, but to try to solve the anxiety and sleep disorders I had in a natural way ». When she was asked why she didn’t go to the doctor for those problems, the woman explained: “Because I didn’t get along with my doctor, he was unavailable, instead Dr. Ronzon was.” Then other witnesses: “We bought products to strengthen the immune system: on these bottles it was written that they were vaccines, but they were herbal products, phytotherapy”. Anna B.: «I had an ovarian cyst problem and while waiting to have the surgery I used natural products purchased by the doctor. And they have allowed me to alleviate the aches and pains. Then I had the surgery.” Maurizio C.: «I have been going to the doctor for 8 years to buy food supplements. I always go to the hospital for tests, but then I go to the herbalist’s shop to integrate traditional treatments». We return to the courtroom on 13 June 22 for the conclusions. Read the full article
