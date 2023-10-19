Margo Cilker – Valley Of Heart’s Delight

by Oliver on October 19, 2023 in Album

Valley of Heart’s Delight confirms (acting almost at eye level) the fabulous impression that Margo Cilker with their debut album Pohorylle left behind two years ago.

Even if the songs on the first album were more touching in nuance: together with a whole group of supporters, family members and friends, Cilker understands it on her second album even a little more effortlessly than before, like a long-established, experienced person who knows her strengths, but just as much Hungry to impress young greats who appreciate the moment and its transience when they give songs that are simple in themselves a well-thought-out gravitas in a cultivated environment of country, Americana and singer-songwriter art, equipping the momentum with a certain timelessness and even fundamentally focusing on the superficial Entertainment-oriented numbers give a multi-layered depth. With her clear, mostly bright and yet also latently smoky, shaded voice, Cilker occasionally reminds us of Aimee Mann, but more often of Lucinda Williams, as she intones the subtly multi-layered arranged song material in a wonderfully soulful way, performance and substance forming a harmonious, homogeneous and versatile unit can be formed in which the waves between the joy and pain of life hardly rise.

Lowland Trail Strumming and shuffling, sets the relaxed and calm tone of the record, from which later individual pieces (such as the cheerfully cultivated clapping party atmosphere of Steelhead Troutto which the author Ben Walden is also invited, or the leisurely Tex Mex by Santa Rosa) carefully turn up the dynamics. Keep It on a Burner sways with brass in a subtle honky tonk with a hint of New Orleans flair, which Charley Crockett would also like I Remember Carolina (as one of three songs created with Forrest VanTuyl) with harmonica and subtly nodding guitar, leaning even more towards Cajun, casual nonchalance served with passion.

The percussive rumbling Mother Told Her Mother Told Me is a gentle, soulful instant catchy tune and just like the enchanting everyday ballad With the Middle through barrier-free accessibility exemplifies the essence of Valley of Heart’s Delightits catchy melodies and charming hooks.

Collectively simmering scenes like Crazy or Died May increase the smooth, hardly challenging character of the record, yourself if a Sound & Fury apparently just glides along pleasantly, there are lines like “The state of your mind shouldn’t keep you from kindnessto discover, to whom one can think alongside simply beautiful melancholics a la Beggar for Your Love or the wonderfully intimate, decelerated one All Tied Together just have to lose his heart.

Valley Of Heart's Delight von Margo Cilker

