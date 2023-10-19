The National Troupe will be dissolved in Tetouan for this purpose

Electronic Science – Muhammad Mahfouzi

Al-Alam Electronic learned from responsible and knowledgeable sources that members of the National Judicial Police Brigade have recently arrived in the cities of Tetouan and Martil to deepen and expand the research base regarding the mysterious death of a young man in the prime of his youth that recently occurred in the city of Martil after he was chased by civil security personnel affiliated with the Tetouan police.

These sources added that since yesterday, Saturday, members of the National Judicial Police Division may have begun investigating security officials, as well as several members of the Tetouan city police who had participated at dawn on October 8th in the pursuit of a suspect without carrying any badge or mark. .

In the same context of this tragic incident, eyewitnesses said that the deceased was chased by civilian members of the Tetouan police using an unmarked motorcycle and a large car. He was forced to escape to one of the buildings and from there to the rooftops of other houses, after which he fell from the fourth floor. Sources suggest that This happened under the pressure of panic, fear and darkness, and it happened in the courtyard of a house.

According to the same witnesses, the elements who were chasing the deceased quickly left the scene of the fatal accident without providing any assistance to the victim, as everyone believed at the time that the matter was not related to security elements, especially since the bike and car that were used in the chase did not carry any visible identity or security badge. Moreover, there are no members of the security of the city of Martil with them.

These witnesses confirmed in a statement to Electronic Science that what happened during this Hollywood chase may have been outside the legal controls and security procedures in place because these “unknown elements” left the residential building quickly, before the residents gathered, but also after one of them received or made a phone call, as was observed. Most of them had signs of extreme confusion and astonishment on their faces.

On a related issue, human rights and civil society activists in the cities of Martil called for the responsible authorities to deepen the research process into this serious incident, collect the largest possible number of data from residents adjacent to the site of the tragic incident, and refer to the surveillance cameras surrounding this building, as well as listen to all the witnesses who witnessed the incident and attended some of the incidents. Chapters in order for the case to take its true and fair legal course

