This unique handbag continues the environmental protection concept that the brand has always adhered to, and through its design conveys MARINE SERRE’s sense of responsibility to the natural environment and human society.

The ECLIPS handbag first appeared in the brand’s 2022 autumn and winter “HARD DRIVE” series released in Paris at the beginning of the year, and now it has officially become a member of the brand’s new moon series. The main body of the bag is in the shape of a very iconic moon wheel, which symbolizes the changing process of the bright moon in the night sky, which is cloudy and clear, and infinite reincarnation.

This new bag is made in France. The leather in the bag construction is made from leather from Italy, Spain and Germany. The body of the bag is made from recycled denim, T-shirts, and tartan and canvas from organic cotton and recycled fibers.

Since its birth, this handbag will also become one of the iconic items of MARINE SERRE. Every season, while maintaining the same classic shape, the body of the bag will be made of the most distinctive environmentally friendly recycled fabrics in the same series. This concept of reciprocity not only reflects the environmental awareness of infinite regeneration, but also makes the ECLIPS handbag a classic and timeless item in a sense.

The ECLIPS bag by MARINE SERRE will be available on the brand’s official website marineserre.com and selected stores on September 5, 2022.