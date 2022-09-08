Meeting Point News Project signing, alliance expansion, cloud dialogue, keynote speech… On the afternoon of September 7, Changzhou held a China-Israel Health Innovation Cooperation Seminar. Experts from the two countries gathered together to focus on hot topics such as digital medical care, health emergency, and epidemic prevention and control. Together, they will discuss the situation, discuss opportunities for medical and health cooperation in related fields, expand cooperation between Chinese and Israeli medical institutions, introduce new medical technologies and transform scientific and technological achievements, and jointly seek healthy development in the post-epidemic era.

China and Israel join hands to keep healthy. Standing at the new historical starting point of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Israel, this seminar is guided by the International Cooperation Department of the National Health and Health Commission and the International Cooperation Department of the Israeli Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Economy and Industry of Israel, the People’s Government of Jiangsu Province, and the Israeli Embassy in China are sponsored by the Israeli Ministry of Health Healthcare Innovation Bureau (HCI), China-Israel Hospital Cooperation Alliance, China Hospital Association Prefectural and Municipal Hospital Branch, and Changzhou Health Care Committee and the China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park Management Committee.

Chang Yi joins hands, and the China-Israel Hospital Alliance expands the “circle of friends”

“The epidemic of the century, the common crisis of all mankind, has made us more and more deeply aware that unity and cooperation are needed more than ever before.” He Zhaohua, deputy director of the International Cooperation Department of the National Health and Medical Commission, introduced in the video speech, Under the framework of the China-Israel Health Cooperation Agreement, in the fields of health policy, health emergency, health and medical big data, telemedicine, rehabilitation medicine, medical scientific research and other fields, we have carried out cooperation, exchanges and joint research, and explored the establishment of joint laboratory workstations, all of which have achieved positive results. progress. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the two sides have conducted many expert and technical exchanges on COVID-19 prevention and control, vaccination, etc., which have made positive contributions to safeguarding the health and well-being of the people of the two countries and even the world. China will continue to uphold the spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning, mutual benefit and win-win results, and deepen China-Israel health cooperation to build a “Healthy Silk Road”.

As a medical industry organization, Fang Laiying, vice president of the Chinese Hospital Association, said that under the leadership of the National Health Commission, the Chinese Hospital Association will make every effort to promote exchanges and cooperation between hospitals in China and Israel, and strive to create opportunities for communication and docking between hospitals in the two countries. Do a good job in improving the medical technology level and health service capacity of the two countries.

Those who are willing to cooperate, do not take mountains and seas as far away. Zhu Min, deputy director of the Provincial Health Commission, said that the cooperation between Jiangsu and Israel has yielded fruitful results, and nearly 100 business management and medical personnel have been organized to exchange and study in Israel. Xu Huaqin, Deputy Mayor of Changzhou City, introduced that the China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park was affirmed by President Xi Jinping as a “signature project” for China-Israel cooperation. After years of unremitting efforts, fruitful results have been achieved in intelligent manufacturing, life science, digital economy, and modern agriculture.

China and Israel have held hands for a long time. In the field of medical and health care, Changzhou No. 1 and No. 2 hospitals, as member units of the China-Israel Hospital Alliance, have established friendly and cooperative relations with relevant Israeli hospitals in medical technology, medical research, personnel training, etc., and continuously improve medical services through close exchanges and learning. Level.

During this innovation week, the China-Israel Hospital Alliance expanded again. After friendly negotiation between the leading units of China and Israel, four hospitals including Changzhou Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Geriatrics Hospital, and Wujin People’s Hospital officially joined the China-Israel Hospital Alliance, becoming the 69th to 72nd members of the China-Israel Hospital Alliance. In the future, it will cooperate with Israel in the fields of telemedicine, chronic disease management, and healthy elderly care.

Tripartite cooperation, friendly hospitals and remote consultation are here!

Health cooperation is a highlight of the often innovative cooperation. As a world-renowned “innovative country”, Israel is at the forefront of the world‘s health industry, providing Changzhou with a wealth of high-quality experience that can be learned from.

Since 2021, the Changzhou Municipal Health Commission, the China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park and HCI have jointly discussed in-depth cooperation, signed a strategic cooperation agreement (MOU), and took the lead in cooperating in the field of digital medicine. In 2022, the project will be included in the important content of the “China-Israel Innovation Cooperation Action Plan (2022-2024)”, and its implementation will be promoted at the national level. , and in collaboration with pilot trauma medicine projects.

With the deepening of cooperation, the project entered the implementation stage. At the event site, witnessed by the heads of the International Cooperation Department of the National Health and Health Commission and the Intergovernmental Cooperation Office of the Israeli Ministry of Health, the Changzhou Health and Health Commission, the China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park Management Committee, and the Jess Ming Group authorized by the Israeli Ministry of Health HCI Sign the cooperation agreement. In the future, through mutual visits and exchanges, the two sides will establish friendship hospitals, build a remote consultation platform, etc., and introduce cutting-edge innovative technologies, testing equipment, academic achievements, etc. The high-quality development of Changzhou’s health and wellness undertakings.

“Changzhou has successfully created a dynamic science and technology park, which has become part of the three-year action plan of the China-Israel Joint Committee on Innovation Cooperation.” Hagay Doer, director of the Israeli Ministry of Health‘s HCI, said in a video speech that according to the agreement, the Changzhou promotes a joint innovation project to bring top Israeli technology and experts to China, and establishes a partnership between local hospitals in Changzhou and an Israeli hospital, where both medical systems can enjoy the fruits of innovation.

Focusing on the post-epidemic era, big coffee’s thoughts are agitated to outline the future

“Future medicine must rely on big data cloud computing and intelligent diagnosis and treatment.” Zhang Xiaoying, chairman of the Digital Medicine Branch of the Jiangsu Medical Association, introduced that in the past, the data between various medical institutions was disconnected and unconnected, but now through a cloud, it can be gradually realized Aggregation and application of medical data, thus breaking data silos and chimneys. In 2016, Changzhou was identified by the National Health Commission as one of the first four pilot cities for the construction of a national health care big data center and industrial park, carrying the first pilot mission and connecting the government and the industrial chain with the digital service platform Eastern Center. and live. During the COVID-19 epidemic, the “Smart Health Cloud” not only provided Jiangsu Province with safe storage of images and diagnostic data of the province’s cases and suspected cases, but also opened a remote “Jiangsu-Huangshi Medical Service Online” within 16 hours. This service is used for online consultation by experts from Jiangsu Hospital for Huangshi residents.

How to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in the post-epidemic era? Ronni Gamzu, the commander-in-chief of Israel’s new crown epidemic prevention and control, has rich management experience in the field of Israel’s new crown epidemic prevention and control. He said in his speech that although this crisis did not give us enough time to respond, it has turned people’s lives upside down. changes, we must make plans in advance, respond to and monitor them in order to obtain more data, understand the future development trend of the virus, flexibly adjust action measures, strengthen biotechnology research and development, popularize vaccines and strengthen needles, and gain public trust. An open mind is consistent against the virus.

At the event, Fan Jia, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, President of Zhongshan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, Chinese Rotating Chairman of the China-Israel Hospital Alliance, Ronny Ganzu, the Israeli Rotating Chairman of the China-Israel Hospital Alliance, and President of Israel Soroska Medical Center, Israel Health Amir Kilipo, Chief Digital Health Officer of HCI, Zhang Xiaoying, Chairman of the Digital Medicine Branch of Jiangsu Medical Association, Itzhak Caidis, Chief Medical Officer of HCI of the Israeli Ministry of Health, Zhao Guoxiang, Director of Yangzhou Municipal Health Commission, Changzhou Municipal Health Commission He Xiaoqian, head of the Health Commission, and six Chinese and Israeli experts discussed and communicated on the three themes of “digital healthcare, health emergency, and prevention and control of COVID-19″.

Xinhua Daily Junction reporter Wan Xiaozhen correspondent Chen Jingyi Xu Liqing