On the one hand, those who try to look ahead, trying to forget the past. On the other hand, those who work every day to give way to a path of growth, despite the pandemic is still ongoing. After causing almost 180,000 deaths, the management of Covid-19 continues to divide Italian politics.

Despite the health emergency is behind us and we look towards the autumn with the awareness of having many more opportunities to protect ourselves from Sars-CoV-2, the plans concerning coexistence with the pandemic still represent today a battleground between the different political forces.