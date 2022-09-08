Home Health Pandemic management, what’s in the electoral programs
Health

Pandemic management, what’s in the electoral programs

by admin
Pandemic management, what’s in the electoral programs

On the one hand, those who try to look ahead, trying to forget the past. On the other hand, those who work every day to give way to a path of growth, despite the pandemic is still ongoing. After causing almost 180,000 deaths, the management of Covid-19 continues to divide Italian politics.

Despite the health emergency is behind us and we look towards the autumn with the awareness of having many more opportunities to protect ourselves from Sars-CoV-2, the plans concerning coexistence with the pandemic still represent today a battleground between the different political forces.

See also  Covid: 62,231 positive, 269 victims - Medicine

You may also like

Dear bills, the gym where in winter you...

Three areas of the body to always keep...

Covid, Icardi: “The virus circulates less and less,...

New vaccines, the Health Circular: here is who...

Here are the foods that help prevent cancer:...

Fat liver? Here’s how to fix it quickly

“Privatization, defining and staff shortages are putting the...

September, we leave with the heart

Teenagers prefer electronic cigarettes

Amazon’s moves in the health sector

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy