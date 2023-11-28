“Out of order for three or four weeks.” What it is and how to treat it

It’s not Covid, it’s not the flu, but the effects are so severe that the British media have dubbed it a “brutal cold” that leaves sick people of all ages in bed for 3 or four weeks. It is true that hospitalization is not necessary and that paracetamol helps effectively, but in Great Britain there are growing alarms over this wave of sick people who cannot go to work or attend lessons for a long time. An online forum has also been set up so that people can share their experiences and be of help to other sick people.

General practitioners and health facilities are ready to face the effects of the autumn-winter flu, a virus from which one can also defend oneself with vaccination, recommended above all in case one is “fragile” subjects, but the rapidity of the spread of the “Brutal cold” is taking Britain’s health network by surprise.

The descriptions that patients give of their conditions are similar: congested nose, severe sinusitis, constant consumption of paper tissues for the nose.

Share this: Facebook

X

