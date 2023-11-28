Home » “Out of order for three or four weeks.” What it is and how to treat it
Health

“Out of order for three or four weeks.” What it is and how to treat it

by admin
“Out of order for three or four weeks.” What it is and how to treat it

It’s not Covid, it’s not the flu, but the effects are so severe that the British media have dubbed it a “brutal cold” that leaves sick people of all ages in bed for 3 or four weeks. It is true that hospitalization is not necessary and that paracetamol helps effectively, but in Great Britain there are growing alarms over this wave of sick people who cannot go to work or attend lessons for a long time. An online forum has also been set up so that people can share their experiences and be of help to other sick people.

General practitioners and health facilities are ready to face the effects of the autumn-winter flu, a virus from which one can also defend oneself with vaccination, recommended above all in case one is “fragile” subjects, but the rapidity of the spread of the “Brutal cold” is taking Britain’s health network by surprise.

The descriptions that patients give of their conditions are similar: congested nose, severe sinusitis, constant consumption of paper tissues for the nose.

See also  INVIVO, A DIVISION OF PHILIPS MEDICAL SYSTEMS

You may also like

Agliana, dies at the age of 29 in...

Joko & Klaas in an interview with “Apotheken...

Male, 22, midwife – Gabriel is one in...

RE-READ LIVE – Calzona in the press conference:...

Shock study shows extent of the obesity epidemic...

Juventus, Allegri after the mockery of Napoli: “A...

Now also in Düsseldorf Grafenberg: Practice for psychosynthesis...

Children with Special Needs Enjoy a Day of...

The right to the shade | SaluteInternational

Anti-wrinkle cream for 8-year-olds: Doctors concerned about trend

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy