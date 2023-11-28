Didi B affair: behind the attack on Observateur Ebène, a certain bygone idea of ​​the African couple – Le Citoyen Libre

An Ivorian blogger named Observateur Ebène published a video last month in which he attacked the Bassa couple (Didi B and Saraï d’hologne) about motherhood. The Ivorian rapper did not appreciate this outing, just like his wife. But; beyond the inappropriate humor of the influencer, a real social question arises.

Observer Ebonya scandalous Ivorian comedian and blogger, published in mid-October a video targeting the Bassa couple. In this sequence, the teasing comedian wonders why Saraï d’Holorgne, the wife of rapper Didi B, has still not given birth to children after several years of living together. He also directly challenged the artist on this situation, in mocking terms.

A question of mentality through Observateur Ebene

Observateur Ebène’s statements obviously did not please Didi B, who swore to make him regret these words, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). His wife did not make any threats. On a story on her Instagram account, Saraï d’Holorgne simply expressed her deep disappointment and especially her disgust at the comments of the blogger known for his “attachments”, that is to say his joyful taunts in the Ivorian jargon. The Bassa couple’s lawyers announced they were filing a complaint, even if the culprit apologized and removed controversial content.

The comedian Observateur Ebène during a stand-up comedy @Observer

The attack on Observateur Ebène was defended by certain Internet users, most belonging to the “Syndicate”, a masculinist fan movement created by the rival rapper Suspect 95. These detractors have pinned old statements from Saraï d’Holorgne and Didi B on social networks. Particularly on the Shakira-Piqué couple in the early 2010s. But, beyond this unhealthy clash, we must see a social problem. A certain image of the African couple, strongly anchored in mentalities.

Didi B and his wife Saraï d’Holorgne, during their wedding @DidiBKiffnobeat

A real African couple must have a child…

Indeed, in Africa, and in other regions of the world, a couple is defined first and foremost by their capacity to procreate. This conception of marriage linked to childbirth immediately stigmatizes homosexual couples. They are considered “sterile” unions, in addition to being “unnatural”. Straight people also bear the brunt of this belief. When the community does not hear any child crying in a home, some time after marriage, backbiting begins.

The “nicer” ones call out to you and ask you why you haven’t given birth yet. Parents, friends, acquaintances, strangers want explanations. They want you to have children to show that you are a “normal” couple. This social pressure weighs enormously on women, seen as the receptacle who must give back. We don’t always wonder if the seed is good…

Do we know that family planning exists?

But that is not the question in this post. Here, let us instead question the place of the child in the African couple. Should we consider as couples only those unions which procreate? If so, do we at least know the difficulties that some people encounter in having offspring? Don’t we say that childbirth is a “grace of God”? Besides, do we forget that some couples do planning familial and freely choose to have children or not?

Everyone has the right to do what they want with their life: to marry or not (to a woman or a man), to give birth or not. And then, we have to say it to ourselves: conceiving a child is not the guarantee of a stable home or the happiness of a couple! God only knows how many families have been torn apart after conceiving a football team. Also, we see everywhere unions which “lay” (excuse the crude expression) children without being able to take care of them.

Avoid having children who become a burden on society

How many children are hanging around in the streets because of their parents’ resignation? How many die of hunger every day? And how many do not go to school due to lack of means? As you will have understood, the main thing for a couple is not to have children to please the community. Because it is not this community that will help us take care of it. You must take the time to plan births carefully (if you are able to conceive) in order to create a bright future for your children.

Gone are the days when the wealth of a household was measured by the number of children. We live in a society with new realities, which push us to think below our belts. A child today is a whole life project. We must prepare for his arrival and plan his future so that he is happy, and does not become a burden or a problem for society.

