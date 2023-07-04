Marta and Felipe Fort, about their future in the family business: “It’s like a home”

Marta and Felipe Fort spoke on the Olga streaming channel about their participation in FelFort, the family business from which they inherited a part when their father, Ricardo, died.

The twins, who were conceived using surrogacy when the technique was still unknown to most, also had to learn to deal with the benefits and drawbacks of being born millionaires.

After the death of their father, in November 2013, and the suicide of their guardian in February 2022, the twins came of age and had to assume their part in FelFort, the family chocolate factory.

Felipe and Marta Fort turned 19 years old. /Instagram

Although Martita dreams of being an artist and Felipe shows interest in real estate investments, they know that they cannot deny the company founded by their great-grandfather Felipe and developed by their grandfather Carlos. This was made clear during an interview with Migue Granados in I dreamed that he was flying.

“To be honest, we don’t work there doing calculations on Excel sheets with a computer,” Felipe began by saying when asked about his role in the factory, who also assured that he usually talks with his uncles Jorge and Eduardo, who currently manage the factory, about the orders that people place on social networks.

Then her sister added: “We try to learn and be present. At least know what’s going on.” Likewise, Martita assured that, with her brother, they will take a course in Germany at the end of the year to learn how to manage a chocolate company.

Martha Fort

Both made it clear that they are interested in the progress of the factory because it is a family business. “I like it and it has a significant history. It’s like a home”, affirmed Felipe, emotional. Martita, for her part, added pragmatically: “Honestly, we eat thanks to the factory.”

Finally, the young woman made it clear that her intention is to build a career by following her own path. “I would like to do my own thing in the media world and as a model. I want to be famous for other reasons. I like fame and that in an interview they don’t ask me just about the giant Marroc ”, she closed.

