Home » Martín Llaryora, his proposals, the crack and Judge
Entertainment

Martín Llaryora, his proposals, the crack and Judge

by admin
Martín Llaryora, his proposals, the crack and Judge

This Saturday a new Voz y Voto program is broadcast on Córdoba television, the political program carried out by La Voz.

The broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. on El Doce, hosted by Federico Giammaría and Florencia Ripoll, in addition to the participation of other journalists from our media.

Watch Voice and vote live

In this broadcast, the candidate for governor of Córdoba for Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, Martín Llaryora, will be a guest.

The program includes the participation of other La Voz journalists and editors in different segments: Virginia Guevara, Mariano Bergero and Chumbi. The producer is Juan Manuel González.

In post-production: Paula Gaido, Juan Leyes, Lucía Pérez Rittano, Mauricio Ortega and Lucía Busciglio.

See also  triumphs of Jaldo, Cornejo, Valdés and surprise in San Luis

You may also like

Daniel Scioli signed his presidential candidacy for the...

Marra’s unusual recommendation when criticizing ESI: “Look at...

Sol de Mayo rescued a tie in his...

Martín Bossi, the true Argentine showman

To the rich glazed lemon squares

Diego Azar won the Top Race V6 Sprint...

They arrested one of the fugitives for the...

Who was the nurse who died after overturning...

Expressive E Official Special: When Osmose synthesizer meets...

the story of three former priests from Cordoba...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy